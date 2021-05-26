The best SA87 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

The SA87 is one of many light machine guns in Call of Duty: Warzone that comes from the Modern Warfare collection. The weapon has been overshadowed by other light machine guns, but it can still act as a useful hybrid when built right.

What separates the SA87 from other light machine guns is its mobility and function. In style and capacity, it resembles an assault rifle. However, it still has the damage and fire rate of a typical light machine gun. Depending on how the weapon is built, it can act more like one weapon class than the other.

For Warzone, it is best to work with the range and damage bonuses that the SA87 can provide over assault rifles. With the right build, it can work faster than something like a PKM and can even contend with a Bruen.

The best attachments for the SA87 in Warzone Season 3

With any loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone, the goal is to enhance the strengths that a given weapon has and compensate for its weaknesses. For the SA87, that means increasing capacity and range while working to reduce some of the recoil.

Best attachments for the SA87 in Warzone

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : SA87 25.4" Factory

: SA87 25.4" Factory Underbarrel : Commando Foregrip

: Commando Foregrip Optic : VLK 3.0 Optic

: VLK 3.0 Optic Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

Monolithic Suppressors are a staple attachment in Warzone, and the case is no different for the SA87. The muzzle gives the weapon increased damage range and some necessary sound suppression.

Barrels for the SA87 can vary depending on the build, but the best default build uses the SA87 25.4" Factory. It gives the light machine gun additional range, recoil control and an added damage bonus. This barrel is an integral part of the whole build.

The Commando Foregrip is the best option for the underbarrel. It offers recoil stability while keeping the gun mobile and not affecting ADS speed.

Optics are always a subjective attachment, but the SA87 is meant for medium-to-long-range combat. That means an optic like the VLK 3.0x is optimal to be able to see targets at longer ranges.

The final attachment is a 60 Round Mag. By default, the SA87 has a low ammo capacity, and this attachment will help the weapon stay in the fight longer.