The best AR to use in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

With so many options in Call of Duty: Warzone's meta when it comes to Assault Rifles, it can be daunting or outright confusing to decide on which weapon is the right fit both for the player and the situation.

The good news is that the field has narrowed down based on usage and weapon statistics for Warzone's Season 3. Opinions will always differ on which gun is "best" in any given category in the game, and there may be no absolute answer at the end of the day. Regardless, there are consensus picks within Warzone's community that can help players pick the best AR for themselves and their particular needs.

COD Warzone: Best recommended ARs based on distance

Image via Activision

To better provide context to these Assault Rifle picks, they've been broken down into distance situations. Since Warzone's Verdansk map is massive and sprawling with different terrain and structures, many players should go with a versatile loadout for their AR. That being said, some rifles still outshine others depending on damage and distance, as not every AR is capable of hitting targets at full damage from afar. Below are the recommended top assault rifles for different ranges, along with attachment suggestions for your next drop into the Warzone:

Close Range - FFAR 1 : Unfortunately for this rifle, it was recently nerfed with regards to its Aim Down Sights (ADS) speed and damage. It won't be a top pick in many long-range engagements, so it may be best to accompany it in a loadout with a more precise long-range option such as a Sniper Rifle or Tactical Rifle. When treated somewhat more like an SMG in close environments, the FFAR is still completely viable in Season 3. Advised attachments include the Agency Supressor, Raider Stock, Bruiser Grip, STANAG 50 Rnd ammunition, and the Serpent Wrap grip.

Medium Range - RAM-7 : Another top choice that can operate similarly to an SMG, the RAM-7 has stayed near the top of most tier lists thanks to its solid Time To Kill (TTK) and exceptional attachments. It will once again be paired best with a longer-range weapon, but it should be kept in mind that the weapon's mobility is significantly reduced compared to an SMG. Good attachments for the RAM include the Monolithic Supressor, FORGE TAC Eclipse barrel, Commando Foregrip, and 50 Rnd magazines.

Medium to Long Range - Cold War AK-47 : When it comes to Call of Duty, the AK-47 has been a mainstay, and in Warzone things are no different. Black Ops: Cold War's introduction into Warzone has brought this particular model of AK-47 along with it, and its stopping power even at range is impressive. Although its Modern Warfare counterpart is reliable, Cold War's AK dwarfs it in specs. With a quick TTK and improved mobility, this AR can be a player's staple once again. Great attachments for this AK include the GRU Supressor, 20" Liberator barrel, 18.2" VDV Reinforced barrel, KGB Skeletal Stock, Spetsnaz Grip, and 45 Rnd Speed Mag.

Long Range - CR-56 AMAX : Many players swear by the max damage potential of the AMAX, and using it can often show why. Although its recoil is tougher to control than other ARs such as the AUG, it's nothing a few attachments can't mitigate. If its recoil is brought down, it can pair with a staggeringly high damage output to truly melt targets even at long range. It may take some practice to handle, but the benefit pays off big-time. Look to the Monolithic Supressor, XRK Zodiac S440 barrel, Commando Foregrip, and 45 Rnd magazines for attachments.

Multiple Range/General Use - FARA 83 : A jack of all trades, the FARA is highly versatile. Building it will come down to the Warzone player's preference ultimately, but it can also be built as a middle-ground AR that can handle the often-changing flow of a firefight. Players aiming for the all-around FARA build can attach the GRU Supressor, 18.7" Spetsnaz RPK barrel, Spetsnaz Grip, Spetsnaz 50 Rnd magazine, and the KGB Skeletal Stock.

RELATED: Every weapon that received a buff in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update