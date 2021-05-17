Top 5 assault rifles to use in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Warzone players who are fans of assault rifles will be curious to know which ones are the best to use in Season 3.

Assault rifles are all-around versatile weapons that allow gamers to take on a variety of playstyles in Call of Duty: Warzone. These guns can take out opponents close-up, mid-range, and farther out on the map depending on the specific weapon and attachments players use.

The following are the top five assault rifles to use in Call of Duty: Warzone now that Season 3 of the game is underway.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Call of Duty: Warzone - Top 5 assault rifles to use in Season 3

#5 - RAM-7

RAM-7 (Image via Activision)

The RAM-7 is an interesting option in Call of Duty: Warzone. Adaptability wise, it may not be able to compete with other assault rifles on this list, the RAM-7 fits the bill for players who like to run-and-gun.

With its incredibly fast TTK (Time To Kill), this weapon merely requires the right loadout to compensate for its weaknesses. The beauty of the RAM-7 is that it's an assault rifle that acts more like an SMG.

#4 - M13

M13 (Image via Activision)

The M13 is an extremely solid assault rifle in Warzone. It's incredibly easy to fine-tune it to any particular playing style.

When it comes to tweaking the M13 with attachments, the key is to capitalize on the weapon's control and increase its available range. Here's the best M13 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3.

#3 - FARA 83

FARA 83 (Image via Activision)

The FARA 83 absolutely shreds at medium and long-range with the right attachments. Perhaps the most beautiful aspect of this assault rifle is how it can be utilized in a similar way as an SMG in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Thus, the FARA 83 is capable of dominating at close, mid, and long-range. This versatility is why it places third on the list of top assault rifles in Warzone Season 3.

#2 - CR-56 AMAX

CR-56 AMAX (Image via Activision)

All things considered, the CR-56 AMAX comes in second primarily because it can rival any of the other top assault rifles, while simultaneously being one of the easiest guns to handle in this category. Of course, this gun would likely have come first if not for the recent adjustments in a Warzone update.

The CR-56 AMAX is going to need to be equipped with the right loadout in order to dominate over other assault rifles, so checkout The best CR-56 AMAX loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 and get ready to melt the opposition.

#1 - Krig 6

Krig 6 (Image via Activision)

Ultimately, the best assault rifle to use in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 is dependent upon a player's personal preferences and their playstyle.

With the recent adjustments made in the May 7th Warzone update, the Krig 6 finally has a case to reign as king of the assault rifle category. It is a breeze to use, even for less-experienced players.

The Krig 6 packs a punch with high damage and yet doesn't suffer much recoil, making it the perfect base assault rifle to mod out with a player's favorite attachments.

