Call Of Duty: Warzone has entered its third season after the release of Black Ops Cold War.

The battle royale has seen quite the shake-up as of late. Verdansk has been nuked and the new map, Verdansk '84, has seen has revitalized Call of Duty: Warzone for current, returning, and new players.

Another part of that shake-up is the weapon meta. It is constantly changing with nerfs, buffs, and wild loadout combinations being discovered. Warzone players are currently loving the CR-56 AMAX in Season 3 and are dominating with the right loadout.

The best CR-56 AMAX loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

The CR-56 AMAX has always been a reliable weapon in Warzone. While it has never been number one, it has been as consistent as anything else in the battle royale game.

This gun has solid stats, including good damage, low recoil, and range. A good loadout focuses on those positives and enhances them in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Attachments

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : XRK Zodiac S440

: XRK Zodiac S440 Optic : VLK 3.0x Optic

: VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel : Commando Foregrip

: Commando Foregrip Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

These attachments give the CR-56 AMAX viability at any range. The Monolithic Suppressor is one of the go-to muzzles in COD: Warzone. It suppresses muzzle flash and firing sound while increasing the range of the weapon.

The XRK Zodiac S440 is another attachment that helps with range. Range is increased and weapon stabilization receives a boost. It does come with a cost to the player's agility, however.

The VLK 3.0x Optic is one of COD: Warzone's finest. This Russian combat optic provides players with clear vision and precise aim for a variety of ranges. It will help catch any opponent in the crosshair.

The Commando Foregrip is another stabilization boosting attachment. It keeps the weapon stable while aiming and also assists with recoil. During heavy fire, controlling the weapon will be much easier.

Last is an Ammunition attachment in the form of 45 Round Mags. It does increase weight, affecting mobility, but provides a larger magazine. This allows for more time spent firing away in Warzone rather than worrying about reloading.