With the latest buff to AK-47 in Warzone Season 3, players are making the switch to the Black Ops Cold War assault rifle. It's a versatile choice with the potential to do plenty of damage.

The damage it gives out is AK-47's best aspect in Warzone. In the past, it simply had too much recoil. The weapon never found a place that worked well in the meta. But Season 3 of Warzone changed that.

The AK-47 has manageable recoil and a better recoil pattern in the new Warzone season. Plus, it still deals significant damage at longer ranges and also in close quarters. It can be built in multiple ways for different playstyles, but there is a main loadout that can fit the default Warzone game.

The best Cold War AK-47 loadout in Warzone Season 3

The idea when building a Warzone loadout is to enhance the strengths of any weapon and compensate for any of the weaknesses. On AK-47, that means enhancing speed or damage range, and compensating for the recoil that is still present.

Best attachments for the AK-47 in Warzone

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Barrel : 15.5" Ultralight

: 15.5" Ultralight Underbarrel : Spetsnaz Grip

: Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition : 45 Rnd

: 45 Rnd Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

GRU Suppressor

This stock has everything a player needs on the AK-47, and it's a staple attachment in the Warzone Season 3 meta. There is recoil control, sound suppression, effective damage range increases, and added bullet velocity. It doesn't get better.

15.5" Ultralight

The Ultralight barrel simply gives added strafe speed to the AK-47 without downsides. Other barrels can be used that give similar stats, but they can slow the weapon down in terms of ADS speed.

Spetsnaz Grip

One of the biggest downsides of the AK-47 is still recoil, even though it has been reduced. The Spetsnaz Grip will reduce both vertical and horizontal recoil by a significant amount. It's a game changer on the assault rifle.

45 Rnd

Almost all assault rifles need some kind of magazine attachment. The AK-47 does burn through ammo faster than others, so the 45 Rnd magazine should be enough to get through fights.

KGB Skeletal Stock

The Skeletal stock in Warzone on the AK-47 is a great addition. It makes ADS moving speeds faster and sprint to fire faster. Together, it makes the weapon formidable at multiple ranges.