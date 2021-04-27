Warzone Season 3 has begun, and new meta changes have come with it. However, the FFAR 1 is still a prominent assault rifle pick in the battle royale.

Players have continuously used the FFAR 1 in Warzone due to its versatility and damage rate. The FFAR 1 has the ability to compete with other assault rifles and can even burn players better than many other submachine guns.

In Warzone Season 2, with the Black Ops Cold War content integrated, the FFAR 1 dominated the meta, especially when the DMR weapons received a nerf. However, later in the season, the FFAR 1 received its own stealth nerf, which affected some attachments. Larger magazines were hit with larger ADS speed nerfs, and one of the best barrels for the FFAR 1 lost most of its best stats.

Having said that, a great build can still make the FFAR 1 competitive.

What is the best FFAR 1 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3?

A great build can make the FFAR 1 competitive in Warzone (Image via Activision)

With any Warzone loadout, the idea is to enhance the strength of the weapon and compensate for its weaknesses.

In the case of the FFAR 1, the weapon deals a ton of damage at closer ranges, and shields will burn quickly. However, there is recoil to deal with, and it has a low effective range compared to other options.

Best FFAR 1 attachments in Warzone

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 19.5" Reinforced Heavy

: 19.5" Reinforced Heavy Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Ammunition : STANAG 50 Rnd

: STANAG 50 Rnd Stock: Raider Stock

Agency Suppressor

This muzzle attachment is one of the staples for almost all weapons in Warzone. While it may be called something else, like a GRU Suppressor, they all have the same appeal. The attachment offers an effective damage range and sound suppression as the main stats.

19.5" Reinforced Heavy

With some of the nerfs given to the attachments on the FFAR 1, a Reinforced Heavy barrel is a major step up in the loadout. It offers up some of the damage range and bullet velocity that the weapon needs.

Field Agent Grip

The Field Agent Grip is one of the best recoil attachments and will offer some much-needed recoil control to the FFAR 1.

STANAG 50 Rnd

Rounds are fired fast on the FFAR 1 in Warzone, and some extra ammunition is always needed. A STANAG 50 Rnd will do the job.

Raider Stock

Sprint-to-fire speed and ADS walking speed are increased with this stock. It's an invaluable attachment for close-quarter fights with the FFAR 1 in Warzone.