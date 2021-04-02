Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update secretly nerfs the FFAR

The FFAR has been a top-tier weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone for some time now. It wasn't long after the Black Ops Cold War merger that the assault rifle stood out as powerful. Players were looking forward to the Season 2 Reloaded update for some weapon changes, but nothing was found in the patch notes.

However, it was revealed that the FFAR received a stealth nerf in the new Call of Duty: Warzone update. A YouTuber named JGOD brought the changes to light after he did his own testing on the Warzone FFAR. He was able to confirm that, along with the AUG, the FFAR received its own nerfs, mainly through attachments.

The first attachment change he detailed was the 20.3" Takedown barrel. JGOD notes that the FFAR is used as a sniper support weapon or a pseudo submachine gun. In that regard, the 20.3" Takedown barrel served the best purpose as an aggressive assault rifle. It originally had additional bullet velocity and strafe speed stats.

The barrel now helps with effective damage range on the FFAR. Bullet velocity and strafe speed stats were removed from the attachment, and a negative hit-to-sprint speed is on the barrel.

Apart from the nerf to the barrel on the FFAR, 50 Rnd fast mags and anything like them were effectively nerfed. They were initially used more often but now provide a much heavier penalty for ADS times, so the weapons that still utilize those mags will feel slower.

JGOD recommends simply going with the highest mag size, and ditching fast mags with high volumes on weapons across the board.

Other nerf and buff details for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Reloaded, along with the FFAR

The FFAR wasn't the only weapon to receive a change in the Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update. A significant change was also given to the AUG tactical rifle from Black Ops Cold War.

Changes were made to the dominant burst rifle in regards to the recoil it has. Players will now experience more recoil on the weapon, but the nerfs weren't incredibly drastic.

Calvalry Lancer barrels will now do increased damage to vehicles, so it's yet another way to make a build based on vehicle damage in Warzone. Of course, smaller updates were given to movement bugs and animation across the board in Call of Duty: Warzone.