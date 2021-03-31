When will the ZRG 20mm sniper come to Black Ops Cold War?

The ZRG 20mm is the next weapon that is set to be released during Season 2 of Black Ops Cold War, and players can look forward to a sniper rifle with plenty of bullet velocity.

A new update for Black Ops Cold War was released this morning, and many players were hoping that the ZRG 20mm sniper rifle would make it to the game with the update.

The weapon was originally set to be released during Season 2, and many assumed that it would happen during the mid-season. Unfortunately, that's not the case, and players will need to wait a while longer.

Season 2 of Black Ops Cold War is set to end on April 22, which is less than a month away from now. Players can expect the ZRG 20mm to be released any time between now and then, but it will likely be sooner rather than later.

The ZRG 20mm will be released in the same fashion as many other weapons that were released as DLC in Black Ops Cold War. Players will be able to complete a challenge to earn the ZRG 20mm when it is finally released.

However, the store will also be an option. With new weapon releases, a blueprint variant of the weapon generally shows up in the store.

In the same manner, players should be able to purchase the ZRG 20mm if they want to skip the challenges.

The ZRG 20mm and Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Reloaded

Season 2 Reloaded will arrive before the ZRG 20mm sniper rifle makes its debut in Black Ops Cold War. As of today, there is a plethora of content for players to explore.

Season 2 has already brought a host of features to Black Ops Cold War, and Season 2 Reloaded is set to bring content to every branch of the game.

Multiplayer will receive three new maps, Zombies will get new content for players to grind, and a couple of new weapons are set to be released, such as the ZRG 20mm.

On top of the new content, there are plenty of weapon balances that were added to Season 2 Reloaded of Black Ops Cold War. Almost every weapon will receive some sort of change. League Play will also see some updates that will bring in multiple UI changes.