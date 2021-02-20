Black Ops Cold War is approaching its second season, bringing tons of content, including six new weapons.

The LC10 is one of those six new weapons. It is a well-rounded, fully automatic submachine gun. This is sure to be a fan favorite SMG for Black Ops Cold War players once it releases.

The LC10 is said to a golden weapon for close quarters players. It can also work well at mid-range. It is an agile and accurate SMG. While its damage output is a little lower, its fire rate and control make up for it.

How to unlock the LC10 SMG in Black Ops Cold War

Image via Activision

Black Ops Cold War Season 2 will, of course, come with a stacked Battle Pass. There are going to be a ton of new items for players to unlock and use while they take to the battlefield.

The LC10 submachine gun is one of those Battle Pass rewards. There are 100 Tiers worth of rewards to snag, but Black Ops Cold War players can get their hands on the LC10 before even finishing half of that.

Advertisement

When one chapter ends... another begins.



🧟‍♂️ A massive, all-new Zombies experience.

👥 Four New Operators

🔫 Six New Weapons

🗺 New MP Maps

🚢... #Warzone



Get ready for Season Two of #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone. Available on all platforms February 25th. pic.twitter.com/nPQebfO1HR — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 18, 2021

At Tier 31, the LC10 SMG will be unlocked. Per Call of Duty, it will be free to use in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Players can unlock it by simply playing the game. This indicates that it is a free Battle Pass reward, rather than a Premium reward.

Players will be busy racking up XP in the various Call of Duty modes in order to unlock this SMG. It is further along in the Battle Pass, but should not take too long for the most dedicated of Black Ops Cold War players.

The end begins February 25th.



Look for what's to come in Season Two of #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/cqos7sUYeC — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 18, 2021

Season 2 is coming later in February, with the content being expected on February 24, 2021. The LC10 will be available to unlock at Tier 31 immediately, along with the other Tiers of the Battle Pass.