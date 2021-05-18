Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 has seen some older popular weapons fall in popularity to give rise to others.

While the meta is still fresh, there have been several different weapons that are emerging in popularity. While guns like the FFAR and the AUG received some pretty big nerfs, the meta is still quite assault rifle oriented. Certain other snipers and SMGs can perform well, but they don’t have the usage that the popular assault rifles have. Of course, any skilled player can win in Warzone with just about any weapon. These three guns are, however, the frontrunners in the current meta.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 3 meta weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

#3 - Kar98k

Since the meta in Warzone is so heavily focused on assault rifles, it makes sense that snipers should grow in value to complement all of the ARs that work well as sniper support. In the sniper category, the Kar98k has solidly outclassed the HDR and the AX-50. Surprisingly, both the HDR and the AX-50 hit harder. Neither gun, though, has the recoil control or the ADS speed that the Kar98k has. Seeing as this gun is so easy to handle, it provides a much more accurate shot. This can easily catch people dropping onto the map or camping behind trees in Verdansk.

#2 - AK-47

This was always one of the more powerful assault rifles in the game. The AK-47 never enjoyed too much popularity, though, since other assault rifles were much easier to control. Fortunately, this gun became much more viable when its recoil was reduced in a patch (and a couple other good assault rifles got nerfed). As a result, the AK is now an incredibly powerful weapon in Warzone that can go head to head with SMGs at close range.

#1 - AMAX

It can be difficult to decide which gun is the premier option in the Warzone meta. If Raven has already teased a nerf to a weapon, though, that's probably a good sign that it's top notch. The AMAX is definitely a gun that takes some getting used to. Nobody is going to want to use it without a loadout that will help its recoil. If it’s mastered, though, it hits like a truck from both close and long range. The power of this gun beats out all the other assault rifles and, therefore, all other guns in the meta.