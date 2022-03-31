The best Kar98k loadout in COD Warzone Season 2

The Kar98k Marksman Rifle has been a fan favorite for quite some time in CoD Warzone, and that continues to be the case in Season 2. Its long-range capabilities are impressive, along with a high bullet velocity that keeps its damage consistent during long-range encounters.

The Kar98k in Call of Duty also has a pretty quick ADS speed and tremendous damage that can potentially defeat enemies with a single headshot.

It’s certainly a comfortable weapon to have on hand when trekking through larger maps. With that said, the best attachments aim to further improve the Kar98k’s already splendid stats.

CoD Warzone: Most efficient Kar98k loadout in Season 2

To make the most of what the Kar89k can provide, the best loadout for this rifle is:

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : Singuard Custom 27.6”

: Singuard Custom 27.6” Laser : Tac Laser

: Tac Laser Optic : Sniper Scope

: Sniper Scope Stock : FTAC Sport Comb

: FTAC Sport Comb Perk 1 : Double Time or EOD

: Double Time or EOD Perk 2 : Ghost or Overkill

: Ghost or Overkill Perk 3 : Amped

: Amped Tactical : Semtex, Thermite, Throwing Knife

: Semtex, Thermite, Throwing Knife Lethal: Heartbeat Sensor

Having a Monolithic Suppressor is non-negotiable. Keeping yourself off the enemy radar is essential as a sniper. Paired with a Singuard Custom 27.6”, the damage range for the rifle is given a boost, in addition to bullet velocity. With improved bullet velocity, the Kar98k’s damage won’t fall off as quickly when firing from a greater distance.

For a boost to the Kar98k’s ADS speed in CoD Warzone, the Tac Laser is an easy choice. The Sniper Scope offers better magnification as a complementary attachment without sacrificing scope speed. . To top off your ADS speed further, stick to using an FTAC Sport Comb stock. Ultimately, you’ll have a greater chance of snapping to your targets quicker and keeping your distance.

There’s more leeway to work with as far as equipment and perks are concerned. It comes down to your preference. For example, if you prefer using another primary weapon with Overkill, take EOD in CoD Warzone. The newly released Armaguerra 43 is a great SMG to take. And with Amped equipped, you’ll have the speed to swap between weapons quickly.

If you stick strictly to sniping, then go for improved Tactical Sprinting with Double Time. In CoD Warzone, Ghost will keep you off the enemy radar. And for those who aren’t using Ghost, you’ll pick them up with the Heartbeat Sensor. Lastly, choose between Semtex, Thermite, or Throwing Knife. Neither is better than the other, so preference plays a role here.

