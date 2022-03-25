The best Armaguerra 43 loadout in Call of Duty Warzone

The latest Reloaded update for Call of Duty Warzone introduced a treasure chest full of goodies. When players open the game, they’ll be greeted with a new game mode, changes to maps, vehicles, and even a new SMG, among other notable content.

And considering the quirks of the new SMG, the Armaguerra 43, it’s settling in as one of the better SMGs alongside the MP-40 and Welgun.

Armaguerra 43 in Call of Duty Warzone: What is the best loadout for the SMG?

To maximize the effectiveness of the Armaguerra 43, the best loadout for this SMG is:

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : Botti 570mm Precisione or Botti 315mm CII

: Botti 570mm Precisione or Botti 315mm CII Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : Imerito SA Folding

: Imerito SA Folding Underbarrel : Mark VI Skeletal

: Mark VI Skeletal Magazine : 9mm 60 Round Mags

: 9mm 60 Round Mags Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Leather Grip or Polymer Grip

: Leather Grip or Polymer Grip Perk 1 : Vital or Hardscope

: Vital or Hardscope Perk 2: Quick or Fully Loaded

Attaching the Recoil Booster to the Armaguerra 43 SMG seems like a no-brainer. Increasing its already incredibly fast fire rate means ticking the hit marker quicker, leading to a faster kill rate. If players are confident in their ability to secure headshots, they can go with the Botti 570mm Precisione. If not, the Botti 315mm CII is a great alternative.

While the Armaguerra 43 SMG is already fantastic for close encounters, the Slate Reflector improves it further in Call of Duty Warzone. And since mobility is important in close fights, the Imerito SA Folding stock compliments it nicely by increasing sprint-to-fire movement speed.

Drawing a weapon faster than the opponent is of utmost importance. With that in mind, combining the Mark VI Skeletal and 9mm 60 Round Mags means having the speed and bullets to secure a kill first. The Lengthened ammunition type also contributes to the same with better bullet velocity.

Lastly, players can top off their ADS with a Leather Grip in Call of Duty Warzone. However, if recoil control is a problem, a Polymer Grip is a great alternative. As for perks, Vital or Hardscope are both solid choices. The former increases body damage, while the latter improves accuracy during the start of a fight.

For the second perk, Quick and Fully Loaded work for different reasons. Quick adds a nice boost to sprint speed, which is great for larger maps. Fully Loaded allows players to skip looking for ammo right off the bat.

Edited by Siddharth Satish