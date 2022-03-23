Call of Duty Warzone Season Two Reloaded Patch Notes

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two Reloaded has launched. The mid-season refresh brings quite a few changes, from new weapons to attachment rebalance to aim-assist update.

Call of Duty Warzone started as a free-to-play battle royale extension of Modern Warfare. The satisfying gunplay with the Arsenal from Modern Warfare and the free-to-play aspect spearheaded Call of Duty Warzone to become one of the most played battle royale titles.

With its popularity, Call of Duty Warzone outstayed the lifespan of Modern Warfare, crossed over with Black Ops Cold War, and is currently crossing over with Vanguard. Call of Duty Warzone received all the weapons from the mainline titles with the crossover.

Season Two Reloaded brings a slew of changes to Warzone. Let’s take a look at the Patch Notes.

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two Reloaded General Update

Private Matches

Rebirth Resurgence

A variety of fixes and adjustments have been made to better simulate the experience found in Public Matches.

Rebirth Mini Royale

This mode has been disabled.

Vanguard Weapons now have inspect animations.

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two Reloaded Gameplay Update

New update in Warzone

Deployable Buy Station

Added as Legendary ground loot, the Deployable Buy Station is a Field Upgrade that, once the marker is deployed, will call in a Buy Station to the location.

The Deployable Buy Station has the same inventory as the normal Buy Station.

The Deployable Buy Station will show up on the Tac Map with its own unique icon.

Adjustments in Warzone

Gas Mask

Players will now be able to drop their Gas Mask, whether to give to a squadmate or out of choice, through the drop-down inventory menu.

Armor Satchels

Players can collect the Armor Plates within ground loot Armor Satchels, even if they are currently equipped with an Armor Satchel.

Armor Satchels now show how many Armor Plates they contain in their loot card.

Recovery

While downed, Players will be able to control the state they will be self-revived into to allow for being in a prone or crouched state.

Contracts

In-world Contracts have been rotated at an angle to make them easier to find and ping.

Contracts will show on the Tac Map, even when an existing Contract is in progress, to better enable forward tactical planning.

Rebalanced the distribution of Contracts in Battle Royale and Plunder modes to better favor Bounties.

“Most Wanted” has been removed from the selection pool of “Top Secret”.

Smoke Grenades

Improvements have been made to better distinguish the visual differences between Loadout Drop Markers, the new Deployable Buy Station Markers, and Smoke Grenades when viewed in-world.

Parachutes

Players can now cut their parachutes at any point before their feet touch the ground.

An adjustment has been made to slightly increase the height required for being able to deploy a parachute in order to reduce false positives of the parachute opening when jumping at an angled, low height.

Note; an additional bug fix is in development to fix certain Operator parachute behavior currently being inconsistent.

Heavy Weapon Drop Public Event

Heavy Weapon Drops have had their default loot vastly improved, and now include a guaranteed UAV and a guaranteed Legendary loot item.

Fire Sale Public Event

The Buy Station Fire Sale discount has been decreased from 80% to 50% for UAVs.

Commendations

The Commendations page will now show unearned Commendations to better help players collect them all.

New Rebirth Island Ingredients in Warzone

Weapon Trade Station

This feature allows players to trade their currently equipped Weapon for great commodities such as Armor Satchels, Killstreaks, Cash, and much more.

Here's a complete list of Weapon Trade Station opportunities and their respective rewards:

Fire Sale Deal

Accepts any Weapon and gives great rewards. Players can ONLY DO THIS 1 TIME per Weapon Trade Station.

Legendary Rarity Weapon with 2 extra magazines

1 Legendary Field Upgrade OR 1 Legendary Killstreak

1 Self-Revive OR Gas Mask OR Armor Satchel OR Durable Gas Mask (Very Low Drop %)

1 Lethal Equipment OR $500 OR $800

1 Tactical Equipment OR $500 OR $800

Legendary/Custom/Ultra/Heroic Rarity Weapon

Rare Rarity Gun with 2 extra magazines

Legendary Killstreak

1 Legendary Field Upgrade OR Specialist Token (Very Low Drop %)

$800 OR $1200

1 Lethal Equipment OR Tactical Equipment

Epic Rarity Weapon

Uncommon Rarity Gun with 2 extra magazines

Self-Revive

Armor Satchel or Epic Killstreak or Epic Field Upgrade or Legendary Field Upgrade (Very Low Drop %)

$500 OR $800

Rare Rarity Gun/Melee Weapon

Common Rarity Gun

Gas Mask

Rare Field Upgrade OR Armor Satchel OR Munition Box (Very Low Drop %)

Uncommon Rarity Gun Weapon

Common Rarity Gun

1 Lethal Equipment

1 Tactical Equipment

Common Rarity Weapon

Another randomized Common Rarity Gun

Communications Towers

Players may spend $1500 (or $5000 in Plunder) to activate red Communications Towers across the map to enable a stationary UAV at its location.

Staged Blueprints & Items

Players may find iconic Blueprints and powerful items strategically placed across the map.

Golden Vaults & Secrets

This new version of Rebirth Island contains many secrets and bunker doors to be located and unlocked.

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two Reloaded Events

Rebirth Reinforced in Warzone

Rebirth Community Challenges

All Operators will need to work together to complete four Community Challenges which will each unlock new gameplay elements and provide massive amounts of Player XP:

Operators must get a combined 20 billion kills on Rebirth Island to unlock the Weapon Trade Station and earn 25k XP.

Operators must trade a combined 190 Million Weapons to the Weapon Trade Station to unlock the Communications Towers and earn 50k XP.

Operators must secure a combined 130 Million Payloads on Rebirth Island to unlock the Armored Truck Deployment Public Event and earn 75k XP.

Operators must gather a combined $40 Trillion in Blood Money on Rebirth Island to unlock the Golden Vault Mystery and earn 100k XP.

Participation Challenges

We also have four Participation Challenges!

Wipe 3 enemies in Resurgence Solos on Rebirth Island.

Trade 30 Legendary Weapons to the Weapon Trade Station on Rebirth Island.

Push or halt the Payload for a total of 20 minutes on Rebirth Island.

Gather $5 Million in Blood Money on Rebirth Island.

Rewards

Seven cosmetic rewards will be available with this event.

Each Participation Challenge will have its own unique reward.

Winning 25 Resurgence matches will unlock another reward.

There are also 2 mystery rewards to unlock by deciphering secrets on the island…

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two Reloaded Modes Update

New Modes in Warzone

Rebirth Payload

A 12 vs. 12, fast-paced & simplified variant of the Limited-Time Mode with one Payload to push or halt.

Rebirth Blood Money

It's time for Plunder fans to drop into Rebirth Island for a hectic version of a fan-favorite mode.

Rebirth Resurgence Solos

Tired of carrying all your friends to victory in other Resurgence modes? Now you can drop in solo!

In Resurgence Solos, you start the match with a free Redeploy. On death, this Redeploy will be used up and will require you to stay alive for a short time period to earn another one.

Mode Adjustment update in Warzone

New Public Events (Rebirth Island - All Modes)

Armored Truck Deployment

Rebirth Reinforced introduces the "Armored Truck Deployment" event that drops lethal vehicles into the Warzone.

Vanguard Events

Rebirth now also supports the Vanguard Public Events such as Weapon Drop, Cash Drop, and Restock.

Juggernaut Armor Drops

These drops will be very rare so don’t miss out on capturing them!

Rebirth Resurgence

Following feedback from the community, all Players drop with the same Weapon on spawn & respawn and the Weapon will change with each circle.

Players will spawn with Weapons from Vanguard, Cold War, and Modern Warfare.

Added an icon to clarify when spawn protection is active.

Resurgence now has custom voiceovers.

Re-balanced the number of contract types to make Top Secret and Supply Drop contracts more scarce

Free Loadout Drop will now drop approximately 50 meters closer to a squad to improve accessibility.

Battle Royale

After two seasons of Vanguard Royale being in regular playlist rotation, and listening to your feedback, we are starting to merge the two Battle Royale experiences into one. We have been really happy with the reception to Vanguard Royale, and as we have listened, watched, and enjoyed all the conversations about the two Battle Royale modes, it’s now time to take the best bits from each and create the definitive Battle Royale experience, starting at launch and with further updates happening during the in-season and the seasons ahead.

Launch

Gameplay

Default core health is now at 150 (up from 100).

Loot

Dead Silence will remain as Legendary ground loot.

Season Ahead

Contracts

All Vanguard Royale Contracts will be integrated;

“Big Game Bounty”

“Top Secret”

“Supply Drop”

Public Events

All Vanguard Royale Public Events will be integrated into the event pool;

Cash Drops

Heavy Weapon Drops

Resurgence

Restock

As always we will continue to monitor and listen to feedback, as well as communicate any experiments that we plan to carry out during the in-season to further refine Battle Royale.

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two Reloaded Map Update

Rebirth Island Adjustments in Warzone

Overall Updates

We've increased the amount of loot in less visited areas to encourage players to explore the island.

We've added plenty of cover in hotspots where players usually get killed to give them a chance to fight back.

New Features

Environmental improvements

A new skybox - We're still delivering the bright and sunny afternoon sky that is beloved by the community, but with a few twists: Drastic sun orientation update to change the shapes of the shadows throughout the map, and also added stormy/dramatic clouds on the horizon.

New lighting & atmosphere - We've doubled down on the bright and vibrant color treatment globally, and also updated the atmospheric fog to match the new skybox.

New signage & murals.

Redeploy Balloons have arrived on Rebirth but with a few twists; destroyed by default, less health, and between 0-4 balloons active at the same time.

Gulag Revamp: The mid-section of the Gulag has been modified to create more exciting engagements for Iron Trials.

Security Area becomes Stronghold

The Security Area is now known as Stronghold following Perseus’s reinforcement project. Stronghold features two new structures - the administrative building and the radar building (replacing the communications tower). Expect to find plenty of items for close combat engagements.

Shore becomes Dock

The previously empty Shore has now become Dock. With an anchored cargo ship now present, climb aboard via the extended concrete helipad and discover the loot inside.

Prison Yard

The Prison Yard has been partially reinforced and the construction materials can be used as a cover or as platforms for jumping onto the guard wall walkways. The repainted water tower with Persus’s flags looms in the distance.

Boat Docked at Nova 6 Factory

A second cargo ship has arrived at the Nova 6 Factory. Explore the ship for items and Supply Boxes but avoid falling into the water - it could be dangerous!

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two Reloaded UI/UX Update

All Platforms

A Ukrainian Flag Calling Card has been added to both Warzone and Modern Warfare. This FREE Calling Card is now in your inventory. Equip in the Barracks tab, under Customization.

Mouse scrolling speed in the Store has been reduced for more comfortable navigation.

Improved gamepad navigation in the Options menu in tabs that contain sub-tabs.

Improved mouse & keyboard navigation in the Mastery Challenges menu.

Players can now equip their Vanguard Clan Emblems and Calling Card Frame rewards.

PC-Only

Players will now be able to see the world storytelling shown on the new front-end screen that was previously exclusive only to console players.

The “Update Requires Restart” pop-up will now restart your client automatically after 5 seconds.

Added a button to Leave Squad Party in the Play tab when in a Party.

The Airplane Sensitivity Multiplier has been split into:

Helicopter Sensitivity Multiplier which only applies to the Heli.

Airplane Basic Sensitivity Multiplier which only applies to the Bomber and Fighter planes with Advanced Controls disabled.

Airplane Advanced Sensitivity Multiplier which only applies to the Fighter with Advanced Controls enabled.

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two Reloaded Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the “FerroFluid” Blueprint was unable to be equipped in-game.

Fixed an issue where Pings would appear inconsistent around Redeploy Balloons.

Fixed an issue where Polina’s “Cloaked for Combat” skin would appear with the incorrect head model.

Fixed an issue where the "Armored Strength" Blueprint was unable to equip the 9mm 60 Round Drums attachment.

Fixed an issue where the Season Two Challenge “Get pistol double kills” would not track.

Fixed an issue where the Portable Decontamination Station would break after being placed when the circle has closed.

Fixed an issue where Xbox users with their Multiplayer privileges set to Block are able to join another Player's party.

Fixed an issue where the Deployable Cover Field Upgrade could be used to access areas outside of the map.

Fixed a bug that was causing the Quick Inventory to not display the selected item as prominently as intended.

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two Reloaded Weapons Update

New Weapons in Warzone

Armaguerra 43 (VG)

Very high rate-of-fire SMG. Effective at short to medium range engagements.

Weapon Adjustments in Warzone

Assault Rifles

Vargo 52 (BOCW)

Maximum Damage decreased from 28 to 27

Minimum Damage decreased from 24 to 23

Neck Damage Multiplier increased from 1.2 to 1.3

Volkssturmgewehr (VG)

Gun Kick adjusted

Marksman Rifles

G-43 (VG)

Bullet Velocity increased by 13.8%

M1 Garand (VG)

Bullet Velocity increased by 14.3%

ADS Movement Speed increased from .86 to 1

ADS Interrupt Time increased from 300ms to 250ms

SVT-40 (VG)

Bullet Velocity increased by 16%

Melee

Most Melee Weapons now execute a Melee Finisher on a second consecutive strike.

Shotgun

Vanguard Shotgun Damage increased by 10%.

Einhorn Revolving (VG)

Magazine Capacity increased from 5 to 6

Sniper Rifle

3-Line Rifle (VG)

[Controller Only] Aim Assist enabled when not in ADS

Type 99 (VG)

[Controller Only] Aim Assist enabled when not in ADS

Submachine Guns

Sten (VG)

7.62 Gorenko Capacity increased from 32 to 36

.45 ACP Round Fast Mags Capacity increased from 28 to 32

9mm Mags Capacity increased from 20 to 28

Welgun (VG)

Fire Rate decreased by 2.2%

Recoil increased slightly

Call of Duty Warzone Season Two Reloaded Attachments Update

Ammunition

Hollow Point

Damage Range now decreased by 20%

» Barrel «

3-Line Rifle (VG)

500mm MN Custom

Flinch Resistance now properly reduces camera pitch when hit

Kar98k (VG)

VDD 660mm 05HE

Flinch Resistance now properly reduces camera pitch when hit

Type 100 (VG)

Warubachi 134mm Rapid

Visual Recoil decreased

Type 99 (VG)

Shiraishi 712mm Sniper

Flinch Resistance now properly reduces camera pitch when hit

Welgun (VG)

320mm SA Shrouded

Recoil Control decreased from 36% to 15%

Magazine

Einhorn Revolving (VG)

16 Gauge 12 Round Cylinder

Magazine Capacity increased from 7 to 12

Reload Speed increased slightly

Birdshot 6 Round Cylinder

Reload Speed increased slightly

Welgun (VG)

.45 48 Round Mags

Visual Recoil decreased

7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags

Fire Rate increased from 11% to 12%

Maximum Damage decreased from 30 to 29

Mid Damage decreased from 26 to 25

Min Damage decreased from 21 to 20

Recoil Control decreased from 22% to 16%

Perk

DP27 (VG)

Hardscope Recoil Control decreased

» Rear Grip «

Sniper Rifles

Airborne Elastic Wrap (BOCW)

Flinch Resistance now properly reduces camera pitch when hit

Dropshot Wrap (BOCW)

Flinch Resistance now properly reduces camera pitch when hit

Field Tape (BOCW)

Flinch Resistance now properly reduces camera pitch when hit

SASR Jungle Grip (BOCW)

Flinch Resistance now properly reduces camera pitch when hit

Polymer Grip (VG)

Flinch Resistance now properly reduces camera pitch when hit

Edited by Yasho Amonkar