Best Peacekeeper MK2 loadout in COD Mobile Season 3

The Peacekeeper MK2 is much more useful after receiving a buff with the COD Mobile Season 3 update.

The assault rifle had trouble finding its place in the meta and keeping up with other guns from the same category. A higher time-to-kill has made it a competitor now after Season 3 began.

Changes were made to its recoil and handling, allowing for new loadouts to focus on other attributes needing improvements, opening up the possibility for the gun to perform much better at longer ranges than ever before.

Best loadout for Peacekeeper MK2 in COD Mobile Season 3

Many of the attachments may seem familiar, as they were used on the Peacekeeper MK2 in previous seasons. Those haven't changed, but newer additions give the weapon much more sustainability from a distance.

Attachments

A look at the Blast Off blueprint for the Peacekeeper MK2 in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

The focus is the keep the recoil at a controllable level so that the Peacekeeper MK2 AR can gun down enemies from any range. Nothing is holding it back from being a long-distance killer anymore.

Barrel: Taskforce Barrel

Taskforce Barrel Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Field Agent Foregrip Laser: Aim Assist Laser

Aim Assist Laser Muzzle: RTC Muzzle Brake

RTC Muzzle Brake Rear Grip: Firm Grip Tape

Fans can start with the Taskforce Barrel, which helps by increasing the damage range of the assault rifle. This keeps it from falling short against players who prefer to take fights from further away.

Everything else in terms of attachments keeps the gun's recoil from being out of control. The underbarrel, muzzle, and rear grip make the weapon more accurate from any range.

The biggest change is the Aim Assist Lazer. It decreases the weapon's bullet spread by a whopping 20%. Most other assault rifles don't have access to that kind of improvement.

Equipment

The Smoke Grenade will conceal movement (Image via Activision)

Several equipment combinations go well with the Peacekeeper MK2 in COD Mobile Season 3. For Lethal and Tactical, choosing options that let users keep their distance for this long-range loadout is best.

Lethal : Frag Grenade

: Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Nothing beats the basic Frag Grenade. Gamers can simply throw it or cook it beforehand to make it explode quicker after it lands. It is a formidable piece of equipment that might not always net a kill but will definitely cause chaos.

For the Tactical equipment option, they can go with the Smoke Grenade. Staying back and picking off opponents is the main focus of this loadout. The Smoke Grenade lets players obscure enemy vision if they need to relocate.

Perks

A look at the Tactician perk in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)

Like the equipment, the perks have a range of options. However, there are three that truly allow the Peacekeeper MK2 to shine in COD Mobile Season 3:

Red Perk : Tactician

: Tactician Green Perk : Toughness

: Toughness Blue Perk: Alert

Tactician allows an extra Smoke Grenade upon spawning that will make getaways and traveling much safer. Toughness reduces flinching to allow easy focus in firefights, while Alert shows enemies on the minimap as they approach.

Note: This article may be subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer