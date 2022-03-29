COD Mobile Season 3 will drop in a few days, and players will be able to explore a ton of new items, including new weapons, new operators, new UI changes, a brand new Battle Pass, and much more.

Battle Royale players will have to grind once again as their ranks reset, and players will be brought down to four levels from where they are currently ranked.

Battle Royale is an exciting segment of the game as the meta in the multiplayer does not apply to the BR mode.

For a long time, AK-47 was one of the best weapons to yield in Battle Royale when it was nowhere to be seen in the multiplayer lobbies. Similarly, other weapons like the M13, Arctic 50 and BY15 are the way to go in the open world mode.

M21 EBR is also a surprise addition to this list. This sniper rifle has always been considered no good for multiplayers, but it can wreck teams with ease in the Battle Royale mode. Read on for the best loadout for the weapon to carry in the upcoming season.

Best M21 EBR loadout for COD Mobile Battle Royale in the upcoming Season 3

Before revealing the loadout, players should realize how the M21EBR works in Battle Royale mode. Besides the DL Q33 and Arctic 50, none of the snipers in the game can knock a player with a single shot.

Even the DL Q33 and Arctic 50 can only be achieved with headshots. Therefore, the M21 EBR is similar to SVD or SKS as it can be spammed across the map. However, the low recoil on the M21 EBR makes it a top-notch choice.

This semi-automatic sniper rifle can be spammed, and with headshots, players can execute enemies with just three shots. The optic scope provides good distance coverage across the map, and players can spam out of power positions. The M21 RBR can provide wall bangs that can come in handy, especially on the Blackout map, where there are a ton of thin walls.

The time between shots on the M21 EBR is relatively low, allowing players to spam quickly and leaving players on the receiving end with little or no choice.

Below are the best attachments for the M21 EBR in COD Mobile Battle Royale:

Muzzle- RTC Compensator

Barrel- MIP Steady

Stock- MIP Strike Stock

Laser- OWC Tactical Laser

Under Barrel- Ranger Foregrip

COD Mobile Season 3 launches on March 30, 2022, and the update will drop a few hours early.

