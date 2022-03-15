What is the release date of COD Mobile Season 3?

COD Mobile Season 2 is coming to an end, which means the start of Season 3 will soon arrive.

With every new season in the mobile version of Call of Duty, new maps, modes, events, and much more content will be added to the game. These new features are in their beta testing period right now.

Once Season 2 ends and Season 3 begins, the beta testing period will be over, and all new content will be added. Players can expect that update to happen on March 31, 2022.

COD Mobile Season 3 will launch on March 31, 2022

Barring any setbacks or delays from Activision or TiMi Studio Group, COD Mobile Season 3 should come right after Season 2 ends. Players can see when that will happen via the Battle Pass countdown.

The Season 3 patch will more than likely be available for download in the days leading up to the new season. This will prevent issues or server overload with everyone trying to dive in at once.

Toofan CODM @ToofanCODM

New map

New Guns

New Operator skills

New opreator skills

New Lightning Completionist camo

New UI Changes

New grenade

New smg

New sniper



youtu.be/GCYGV6m1v4E All Test Server Contents Cod Mobile Season 3 And 4New mapNew GunsNew Operator skillsNew opreator skillsNew Lightning Completionist camoNew UI ChangesNew grenadeNew smgNew sniper All Test Server Contents Cod Mobile Season 3 And 4➡️ New map➡️New Guns➡️ New Operator skills➡️New opreator skills➡️New Lightning Completionist camo ➡️ New UI Changes➡️New grenade➡️ New smg➡️ New sniperyoutu.be/GCYGV6m1v4E https://t.co/5nlkZ1pKcx

Activision can pull the trigger and implement the content into the game once the new update is live. This is a strategy that developers and publishers have been using for a while now.

What is new in COD Mobile Season 3?

When the new season arrives, players can expect some features to be taken straight from the main series of Call of Duty titles. As is the norm, maps, weapons, a new Battle Pass, and new modes will be added.

Plastic Leaks Foods | COD: Mobile News @codM_N3ws The new map "Satellite", along with the "Ground War 12v12" mode, will appear in the next beta testing.



Soldiers can use vehicles such as motorcycles, assault vehicles, as well as tanks and will be able to carry out air strikes. The new map "Satellite", along with the "Ground War 12v12" mode, will appear in the next beta testing. Soldiers can use vehicles such as motorcycles, assault vehicles, as well as tanks and will be able to carry out air strikes. https://t.co/KZYflZXg9e

Fans of the mobile game can expect the following:

Gammon Grenade (Lethal)

Sattelite (Map)

Miami Strike (Map)

Ground War (Mode)

MAC-10 (Weapon)

Koshka Sniper Rifle (Weapon)

Kali Sticks (Weapon)

Reactor Core (Operator Skill)

When it comes to weapons and skills, no one is sure if they will all be added in Season 3. Sometimes weapons are added to the game's files but don't come until a later season.

It is also not known if any of the new items coming will be featured in the Battle Pass as a premium or free reward. They could very well need purchasing from the in-game shop when the season launches on March 31, 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar