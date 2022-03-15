What is the release date of COD Mobile Season 3?

COD Mobile Season 2 is coming to an end, which means the start of Season 3 will soon arrive.
With every new season in the mobile version of Call of Duty, new maps, modes, events, and much more content will be added to the game. These new features are in their beta testing period right now.
Once Season 2 ends and Season 3 begins, the beta testing period will be over, and all new content will be added. Players can expect that update to happen on March 31, 2022.
COD Mobile Season 3 will launch on March 31, 2022
Barring any setbacks or delays from Activision or TiMi Studio Group, COD Mobile Season 3 should come right after Season 2 ends. Players can see when that will happen via the Battle Pass countdown.
The Season 3 patch will more than likely be available for download in the days leading up to the new season. This will prevent issues or server overload with everyone trying to dive in at once.
Activision can pull the trigger and implement the content into the game once the new update is live. This is a strategy that developers and publishers have been using for a while now.
What is new in COD Mobile Season 3?
When the new season arrives, players can expect some features to be taken straight from the main series of Call of Duty titles. As is the norm, maps, weapons, a new Battle Pass, and new modes will be added.
Fans of the mobile game can expect the following:
- Gammon Grenade (Lethal)
- Sattelite (Map)
- Miami Strike (Map)
- Ground War (Mode)
- MAC-10 (Weapon)
- Koshka Sniper Rifle (Weapon)
- Kali Sticks (Weapon)
- Reactor Core (Operator Skill)
When it comes to weapons and skills, no one is sure if they will all be added in Season 3. Sometimes weapons are added to the game's files but don't come until a later season.
It is also not known if any of the new items coming will be featured in the Battle Pass as a premium or free reward. They could very well need purchasing from the in-game shop when the season launches on March 31, 2022.
