COD Mobile Season 3 to introduce Miami Strike from Black Ops Cold War

COD Mobile Season 3 will be launched soon and teasers for the new season are dropping on the official social media handles. The Mac-10 teaser for the new season has already dropped and there are reports that the new SMG might be concerning because of its quick TTK.

New maps are also coming to the game in Season 3. Satellite from Black Ops Cold War has already been leaked as a Ground War map for next season. However, it seems like there will be more than one new map in the game in Season 3.

The Call of Duty mobile title is popular for milking content from previous PC and console CoD titles and Black Ops Cold War seems to be a hot target for Season 3.

Miami Strike from Black Ops Cold War officially teased in COD Mobile

COD Mobile's official Twitter recently teased a new map with disco lights and party music running in the background. This could be none other than Miami Strike, one of the fan-favorite maps of the Black Ops Cold War title which was released back in 2020.

Leakers On Duty @LeakersOnDuty The location in the teaser is "Miami Strike" a map from Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War The location in the teaser is "Miami Strike" a map from Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War https://t.co/UItymjUqgn

Miami Strike is part of the larger Miami map that was first released in the Combined Arms multiplayer mode in Black Ops Cold War. Miami Strike is a better fit for the mobile title as a large map in multiplayer is a problem for the smaller screen to incorporate with all the extreme textures and graphic details.

It will also be interesting to watch how Search and Destroy plays off in this new map. Miami Strike is a daylight map, unlike the original Miami, which is set in the late hours of the night. It also played an integral role in the campaign for the Black Ops Cold War.

It will be interesting to see if the new Miami Strike map is added to rank pool selection and how players adapt to the recent addition of maps to ranked rotations. It will also come with its own playlist with free rewards that players will be able to unlock by grinding the mode.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul