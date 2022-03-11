5 new medals coming to COD Mobile in Season 3

Medals have always gone unnoticed in COD Mobile unless there are challenges that require players to unlock a few. Medals are awarded in CODM for multiple achievements.

There are almost 60+ medals already in the game, and players can earn them every day by grinding multiplayer, Battle Royale, or Zombies mode.

The Season 3 public test build is live, and players can participate in it to explore all the new content coming to the game in the upcoming seasons.

New maps, weapons, operator skills, and scorestreaks are available for players to explore. The devs have also added new medals to the mix, which might be worth unlocking.

Leakers have found five new medals in the game files of the test servers. These new medals might be available from next season, which is expected to drop later this month.

Five new medals leaked in COD Mobile test server for Season 3

Leakers have spotted five new medals in the test server files for Season 3. The game currently has multiple medals, some of which are quite difficult to obtain. For example, 'Nuclear' and 'Nuclear Killer' killstreak medals are some of the toughest to get in multiplayer.

To obtain these medals, players need to stay alive for large killstreaks in respawn modes. New medals are being added to multiplayer, and players will want to obtain some of them to widen their collection. Below are all the new medals that were leaked to be coming up in Season 3:

Puncture: Kill an enemy through the wall Shake It Off: Kill an enemy that is flashed by a Flashbang or affected by a Concussion Grenade Backfire: Kill an enemy with their weapon Hot Swap: Kill an enemy after swapping it for a new weapon Buzz Kill: Break an enemy scorestreak

More medals can be expected to be added in the future, especially to the battle royale mode, which is also one of the more frequented game modes inside COD Mobile.

