COD Mobile test server for upcoming season reveals new weapons and map

The COD Mobile test server for Season 3 is out, and players can hop onto the limited public test build to check out all the new items that are coming to the game in the near future. New weapons, operators, lethal items, maps, modes, and more are coming to the game soon.

Players will be able to play with the new equipment and experience all the new additions as soon as the final build of the update rolls out. The test server has limited capacity, and therefore anyone signing up might get a chance to test these additions early. The player base always rotates, and therefore players should keep trying to get access while the build is live.

New map in COD Mobile Season 3: Satellite from Black Ops Cold War

Get ready to experience a new map in the game via a brand new multiplayer mode with vehicles. Ground War mode is coming to COD Mobile in Season 3 on the Satellite map from Black Ops Cold War.

Released in 2020, Satellite was one of the first maps to be released with the Cold War title. It is located in a desert, and players will be able to drive vehicles like ATVs, Antelopes, and Motorcycles on the map.

Ground War is not new to the game as it has already been introduced on Aniyah Incursion, the largest map in the game. However, this is the first time players will be able to use vehicles in multiplayer.

New upcoming weapons: Kali Sticks, Mac-10 and Koshka

The test server has also revealed that players will be getting new weapons soon. The Mac-10, a fan-favorite SMG from Warzone, is coming to the mobile title next season. It is a fast-firing SMG that is deadly at close range.

The Mac-10 will be accompanied by a Koshka sniper rifle from Black Ops 4. This sniper will add more diversity to the existing line-up of high-caliber rifles in the game.

Kali Sticks, a melee weapon from the Modern Warfare series, was also spotted in the test build. Players can expect all these weapons to be added in the upcoming season and will be available for free in the game.

Leakers On Duty @LeakersOnDuty An unknown melee is expected in S3 An unknown melee is expected in S3 https://t.co/56vTBBw06R

The COD Mobile Season 3 test server will only be live for a short while, and players who wish to participate can download the link from the official subreddit.

Edited by Danyal Arabi