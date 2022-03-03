COD Mobile Season 2: How to get AK-47 Playmaker for free

COD Mobile is giving away free gifts this season to players who take a survey. The 'Playmaker' epic blueprint for the AK-47 is up for grabs, and all players have to do is successfully answer all the questions in the survey.

The 'Playmaker' blueprint rose to fame during the second edition of the World Championships in 2021. QXR, RUS-74u, and the M4LMG all received Playmaker skins, and players participating in the initial rounds of the Championships could redeem them for free by reaching multiple milestones.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile GIVEAWAY ALERT

Need a little extra sparkle on the battlefield?

Fill out the survey and receive an AK-47 - Playmaker for sv.netr.jp/C090099228/



Ranked multiplayer fans will appreciate another free AK-47 skin, especially after the weapon was provided with a major buff in Season 2. The assault rifle has long been in the shadows ever since the game was first launched in 2019.

It was a meta weapon only in battle royale mode but could never shine in multiplayer lobbies. However, with the recent fire-rate buff to the 5.45 magazine, the AK-47 is one of the top weapons to wield in Season 2.

Redeem the AK-47 Playmaker in COD Mobile Season 2 for free

A new survey has been posted on the official Twitter account of Call of Duty: Mobile, and players can go to the redirect link to answer all the questions available. Most of the questions are regarding the Sony Xperia tie-up with COD Mobile and which devices the community prefers to play the game on.

While the Xperia M1 is one of the most promoted smartphones by content creators to play the title, it is no surprise that the game is quite difficult to run smoothly on low-end devices. Even with top-end devices, pro players have often complained that the game lags in between matches.

Players are required to enter their UID at the end of the survey to get the AK-47 Playmaker blueprint delivered to their in-game mailbox. Players should note that this survey is only available to players in the global region.

The Chinese and Garena community will not benefit from this survey. Furthermore, players might have to wait up to a month for the weapon to be made available in their in-game mailboxes.

Edited by Danyal Arabi