COD Mobile Season 2: Best AK-47 Loadout after buff

COD Mobile Season 2 is live and the new weapon balance changes are here to shake up the existing meta that has been quite dominant in the last few seasons. Multiple weapons received buffs and nerfs, including the overpowered Type-25. The Kilo-141 is probably the best gun in the game at the moment because of its insane time-to-kill.

Along with the Kilo-141, the AK-47 also received a series of major buffs. While it might still be too early to call it one of the best in the game, with the right attachments, it is definitely a lethal weapon in the right hands.

The 5.45 ammo attachment has significant upsides to equipping it now, including an increase in the fire rate which the AK-47 lacks majorly. This article will provide an aggressive AK-47 loadout for players to experiment with on COD Mobile if they want to switch to something new.

Best aggressive AK-47 gunsmith attachments in COD Mobile Season 2

Before getting to the loadout attachments, players need to realize why the AK-47 is worth a try in the current meta. The simple reason behind it is the nerf to its recoil and the 5.45 attachment which increases its fire rate. This allows the AK-47 to compete with the heavy damage from Kilo-141 and fast fire rate of Type-25.

Below are the patch notes for the AK-47 in COD Mobile Season 2:

Base

Increased damage multiplier of hitting chest and upper arm area

5.45 Caliber Ammo

Reduced vertical recoil

Increased damage range

Increased ammo capacity

As seen in the patch notes. the 5.56 ammo attachment not only increases the fire rate but also counters the vertical recoil. This allows the bullet spread to be tighter and easier for players to spray and control the aim shake during long-distance gunfights. At close range, players might find it difficult to get kills with this weapon and therefore should avoid rushing in tight corners.

Loadout:

Barrel- OWC Ranger

Stock- No Stock

Laser- OWC Tactical Laser

Ammunition- 5.45 Caliber Ammo

Rear Grip- Granulated Grip Tape

Players can also try the weapon without the ammunition attachment and it will become a three-shot kill weapon but with considerably more recoil.

