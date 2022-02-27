×
Create
Notifications

COD Mobile Season 2: All 50 Battle Pass items this season

Unlock all the 50 tiers of exclusive content from the Season 2 Battle Pass in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)
Unlock all the 50 tiers of exclusive content from the Season 2 Battle Pass in COD Mobile (Image via Activision)
Avhinandan Chakraborty
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 27, 2022 04:40 PM IST
Listicle

COD Mobile Season 2 is live and players can explore all the new content that has been added to the game. There is a brand new Battle Pass with 50 tiers of exclusive content for players to unlock. It contains operator skins, weapon blueprints, new weapons, new scorestreaks, and much more.

2️⃣💪 Season 2: Task Force 141 is NOW LIVE in #CODMobile!🤝 The squad is back together and ready to take on the approaching battles ahead!🎫 New Battle Pass🗺 Hardhat💀 Ghost - Taskforce💥 JAK-12& more! https://t.co/CIokt0RyB2

The season is based on Taskforce 141, a famous contingent in the Modern Warfare series. Ghost, Alex and Captain Price will return this season as the main protagonists, and players who follow the in-game comics will be aware of the storyline developments that led to this point.

Season 2 is a military themed event, and therefore the Battle Pass also gives off the same vibes. Military themed seasons are some of the most appreciated ones in COD Mobile and therefore players often find the devs bringing back fan-favorite characters in a similar format. Read on to find all the exclusive Season 2 cosmetics that players can unlock from the Battle Pass.

All paid and free items in the COD Mobile Season 2 Battle Pass

The COD Mobile Batte Pass is available in two versions. The free pass is included in the premium pass and only players who purchase the premium pass will be able to unlock all the content from the 50 tiers.

Free Season 2 Battle Pass:

  • Frag Grenade- Holstered Shells
  • Ninja- Holstered Shells
  • NA-45- Pouchers
  • Operator Skill- Chopper Gunner
  • Thermite- Holstered Shells
  • Desperado- Holstered Shells
  • New functional weapon- JAK-12
  • CR-56 AMAX- Pouchers
  • KRM-262- Pouchers
  • Callling Card- Bubble Gun
  • ATV- Holstered Shells
  • Locus- Pouchers
  • Gas Grenade- Holstered Shells
  • Clown- Holstered Shells
  • Charm- Naval Mine
  • Sticker- Gravity Snakes

Premium Battle Pass Season 2:

  • Ghost- Taskforce
  • ASM10- Snakeskin
  • Emote- Hold the Line
  • Calling Card- Squd Reunited
  • EMP- Lightinrod
  • Helicopter- Lightinrod
  • Frame- Snap Shot
  • Type-25- Bolt Press
  • Charly- Striker
  • Wingsuit- Lightinrod
  • SVD- Lightinrod
  • Motorcycle- Lightinrod
  • Avatar- X-Ray
  • Spotter- Lightinrod
  • Charm- Whoopsie
  • Outlaw- Crash Course
  • Gaz- CT-SFO
  • Parachute- Lightinrod
  • BK57- Death Card
  • M4LMG- Lightinrod
  • Spray- Adamant
  • OXR- Lightinrod
  • 50 GS- Lightinrod
  • JAK-12- Treecutter
  • Backpack- Hard Shell
  • Airborne- Lightinrod
Also Read Article Continues below

Players who purchase the premium pass will also recoup the entire cost of the pass once all 50 tiers are opened. This effectively allows them to purchase the pass for the upcoming season for free.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी