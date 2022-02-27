COD Mobile Season 2: All 50 Battle Pass items this season

COD Mobile Season 2 is live and players can explore all the new content that has been added to the game. There is a brand new Battle Pass with 50 tiers of exclusive content for players to unlock. It contains operator skins, weapon blueprints, new weapons, new scorestreaks, and much more.

& more! Season 2: Task Force 141 is NOW LIVE in #CODMobile 🤝 The squad is back together and ready to take on the approaching battles ahead!New Battle Pass🗺 HardhatGhost - TaskforceJAK-12& more! 2️⃣💪 Season 2: Task Force 141 is NOW LIVE in #CODMobile!🤝 The squad is back together and ready to take on the approaching battles ahead!🎫 New Battle Pass🗺 Hardhat💀 Ghost - Taskforce💥 JAK-12& more! https://t.co/CIokt0RyB2

The season is based on Taskforce 141, a famous contingent in the Modern Warfare series. Ghost, Alex and Captain Price will return this season as the main protagonists, and players who follow the in-game comics will be aware of the storyline developments that led to this point.

Season 2 is a military themed event, and therefore the Battle Pass also gives off the same vibes. Military themed seasons are some of the most appreciated ones in COD Mobile and therefore players often find the devs bringing back fan-favorite characters in a similar format. Read on to find all the exclusive Season 2 cosmetics that players can unlock from the Battle Pass.

All paid and free items in the COD Mobile Season 2 Battle Pass

The COD Mobile Batte Pass is available in two versions. The free pass is included in the premium pass and only players who purchase the premium pass will be able to unlock all the content from the 50 tiers.

Free Season 2 Battle Pass:

Frag Grenade- Holstered Shells

Ninja- Holstered Shells

NA-45- Pouchers

Operator Skill- Chopper Gunner

Thermite- Holstered Shells

Desperado- Holstered Shells

New functional weapon- JAK-12

CR-56 AMAX- Pouchers

KRM-262- Pouchers

Callling Card- Bubble Gun

ATV- Holstered Shells

Locus- Pouchers

Gas Grenade- Holstered Shells

Clown- Holstered Shells

Charm- Naval Mine

Sticker- Gravity Snakes

Premium Battle Pass Season 2:

Ghost- Taskforce

ASM10- Snakeskin

Emote- Hold the Line

Calling Card- Squd Reunited

EMP- Lightinrod

Helicopter- Lightinrod

Frame- Snap Shot

Type-25- Bolt Press

Charly- Striker

Wingsuit- Lightinrod

SVD- Lightinrod

Motorcycle- Lightinrod

Avatar- X-Ray

Spotter- Lightinrod

Charm- Whoopsie

Outlaw- Crash Course

Gaz- CT-SFO

Parachute- Lightinrod

BK57- Death Card

M4LMG- Lightinrod

Spray- Adamant

OXR- Lightinrod

50 GS- Lightinrod

JAK-12- Treecutter

Backpack- Hard Shell

Airborne- Lightinrod

Players who purchase the premium pass will also recoup the entire cost of the pass once all 50 tiers are opened. This effectively allows them to purchase the pass for the upcoming season for free.

Edited by Danyal Arabi