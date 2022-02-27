COD Mobile Season 2: All 50 Battle Pass items this season

COD Mobile Season 2 is live and players can explore all the new content that has been added to the game. There is a brand new Battle Pass with 50 tiers of exclusive content for players to unlock. It contains operator skins, weapon blueprints, new weapons, new scorestreaks, and much more.
The season is based on Taskforce 141, a famous contingent in the Modern Warfare series. Ghost, Alex and Captain Price will return this season as the main protagonists, and players who follow the in-game comics will be aware of the storyline developments that led to this point.
Season 2 is a military themed event, and therefore the Battle Pass also gives off the same vibes. Military themed seasons are some of the most appreciated ones in COD Mobile and therefore players often find the devs bringing back fan-favorite characters in a similar format. Read on to find all the exclusive Season 2 cosmetics that players can unlock from the Battle Pass.
All paid and free items in the COD Mobile Season 2 Battle Pass
The COD Mobile Batte Pass is available in two versions. The free pass is included in the premium pass and only players who purchase the premium pass will be able to unlock all the content from the 50 tiers.
Free Season 2 Battle Pass:
- Frag Grenade- Holstered Shells
- Ninja- Holstered Shells
- NA-45- Pouchers
- Operator Skill- Chopper Gunner
- Thermite- Holstered Shells
- Desperado- Holstered Shells
- New functional weapon- JAK-12
- CR-56 AMAX- Pouchers
- KRM-262- Pouchers
- Callling Card- Bubble Gun
- ATV- Holstered Shells
- Locus- Pouchers
- Gas Grenade- Holstered Shells
- Clown- Holstered Shells
- Charm- Naval Mine
- Sticker- Gravity Snakes
Premium Battle Pass Season 2:
- Ghost- Taskforce
- ASM10- Snakeskin
- Emote- Hold the Line
- Calling Card- Squd Reunited
- EMP- Lightinrod
- Helicopter- Lightinrod
- Frame- Snap Shot
- Type-25- Bolt Press
- Charly- Striker
- Wingsuit- Lightinrod
- SVD- Lightinrod
- Motorcycle- Lightinrod
- Avatar- X-Ray
- Spotter- Lightinrod
- Charm- Whoopsie
- Outlaw- Crash Course
- Gaz- CT-SFO
- Parachute- Lightinrod
- BK57- Death Card
- M4LMG- Lightinrod
- Spray- Adamant
- OXR- Lightinrod
- 50 GS- Lightinrod
- JAK-12- Treecutter
- Backpack- Hard Shell
- Airborne- Lightinrod
Players who purchase the premium pass will also recoup the entire cost of the pass once all 50 tiers are opened. This effectively allows them to purchase the pass for the upcoming season for free.