COD Mobile Season 2: Early weapons Patch Notes

COD Mobile Season 2 was officially announced earlier today by the devs and with the update finally out for the game, a new balance update for weapons has also been released. This drastically changes the current meta and players will have to adjust to the new settings and new meta weapons to compete in ranked and multiplayer matches.
There are some minor changes to Battle Royale as well, especially to the Hacker class. Less attention has been paid to the battle royale mode in this new update. However, with new POIs being added as part of the last winter update in Isolated and Blackout, more updates on BR can be expected later this year.
Official weapon balance patch notes for COD Mobile Season 2: Task Force 141
These updates have been sourced from the official in-game files post Season 2 update. Players can view the patch notes inside the game by tapping on the 'New' button on the main screen after logging into the game.
Weapon adjustments in multiplayer
AK47
Base
- Increased damage multiplier of hitting chest and upper arm area
5.45 Caliber Ammo
- Reduced recoil
- Increased damage range
- Increased ammo capacity
HBRA3
- Increased damage multiplier of hitting head
- Increased damage multiplier of hitting chest and abdomen
- Increased damage range
- Increased reload speed
- New attachment: Gun Belt (Reduce sprint-to-fire lag, improved the control handling of horizontal and vertical recoil)
Kilo141
- Reduced the range of basic recoil changes so that it can play its due TTK advantage at medium and long distances.
Peacekeeper MKII
Base
- Improved the horizontal recoil animation to achieve smoother handling.
- Reduced horizontal recoil
RUS-79U
- Increased shoot range in the first segment
AK117
- Increased shoot range in the first segment
Type25
- Increased base hit flinch
- Increased base bullet spread
- Increased base reload time
42 Round Fast Reload:
- Increased ADS time
- Increased reload time
- Reduced ADS movement speed
46 Round Extended Mag:
- Increased ADS time
- Reduced ADS movement speed
Ryetc AMR
- Increased base damage range
- MIP Light Barrel (Short): increased the damage range
NA45
Base
- Increased the lock time
- Light Trigger
- Increased the lock time
Battle Royale Hacker Class
- Reduced the time needed to clear out distractions
COD Mobile Season 2: Task Force 141 update rollout begins from February 24, 2022.