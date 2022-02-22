COD Mobile Season 2: Early weapons Patch Notes

COD Mobile Season 2 was officially announced earlier today by the devs and with the update finally out for the game, a new balance update for weapons has also been released. This drastically changes the current meta and players will have to adjust to the new settings and new meta weapons to compete in ranked and multiplayer matches.

There are some minor changes to Battle Royale as well, especially to the Hacker class. Less attention has been paid to the battle royale mode in this new update. However, with new POIs being added as part of the last winter update in Isolated and Blackout, more updates on BR can be expected later this year.

Official weapon balance patch notes for COD Mobile Season 2: Task Force 141

These updates have been sourced from the official in-game files post Season 2 update. Players can view the patch notes inside the game by tapping on the 'New' button on the main screen after logging into the game.

Weapon adjustments in multiplayer

AK47

Base

Increased damage multiplier of hitting chest and upper arm area

5.45 Caliber Ammo

Reduced recoil

Increased damage range

Increased ammo capacity

HBRA3

Increased damage multiplier of hitting head

Increased damage multiplier of hitting chest and abdomen

Increased damage range

Increased reload speed

New attachment: Gun Belt (Reduce sprint-to-fire lag, improved the control handling of horizontal and vertical recoil)

Kilo141

Reduced the range of basic recoil changes so that it can play its due TTK advantage at medium and long distances.

Peacekeeper MKII

Base

Improved the horizontal recoil animation to achieve smoother handling.

Reduced horizontal recoil

RUS-79U

Increased shoot range in the first segment

AK117

Increased shoot range in the first segment

Type25

Increased base hit flinch

Increased base bullet spread

Increased base reload time

42 Round Fast Reload:

Increased ADS time

Increased reload time

Reduced ADS movement speed

46 Round Extended Mag:

Increased ADS time

Reduced ADS movement speed

Ryetc AMR

Increased base damage range

MIP Light Barrel (Short): increased the damage range

NA45

Base

Increased the lock time

Light Trigger

Increased the lock time

Battle Royale Hacker Class

Reduced the time needed to clear out distractions

COD Mobile Season 2: Task Force 141 update rollout begins from February 24, 2022.

