×
Create
Notifications

COD Mobile Season 2: Early weapons Patch Notes

COD Mobile Season 2: Task Force 141 update is out and players can experience the new weapon balance changes in multiplayer now (Image via Activision)
COD Mobile Season 2: Task Force 141 update is out and players can experience the new weapon balance changes in multiplayer now (Image via Activision)
Avhinandan Chakraborty
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 22, 2022 10:27 PM IST
News

COD Mobile Season 2 was officially announced earlier today by the devs and with the update finally out for the game, a new balance update for weapons has also been released. This drastically changes the current meta and players will have to adjust to the new settings and new meta weapons to compete in ranked and multiplayer matches.

2️⃣💀 Season 2: Task Force 141 is en route!🤝 Time to get the team back together again... A fight you don't want to miss.🆕 New season launching on 2/23 in #CODMobile! https://t.co/yObqoKMISq

There are some minor changes to Battle Royale as well, especially to the Hacker class. Less attention has been paid to the battle royale mode in this new update. However, with new POIs being added as part of the last winter update in Isolated and Blackout, more updates on BR can be expected later this year.

Official weapon balance patch notes for COD Mobile Season 2: Task Force 141

These updates have been sourced from the official in-game files post Season 2 update. Players can view the patch notes inside the game by tapping on the 'New' button on the main screen after logging into the game.

👇Coming next week in Season 2: Task Force 141 of #CODMobile! 1⃣ New functional weapon 1⃣ New attachment for the HBRa32⃣ More ways to shake up the fight! Get ready for more. https://t.co/LYcIdg0AI7

Weapon adjustments in multiplayer

AK47

Base

  • Increased damage multiplier of hitting chest and upper arm area

5.45 Caliber Ammo

  • Reduced recoil
  • Increased damage range
  • Increased ammo capacity

HBRA3

  • Increased damage multiplier of hitting head
  • Increased damage multiplier of hitting chest and abdomen
  • Increased damage range
  • Increased reload speed
  • New attachment: Gun Belt (Reduce sprint-to-fire lag, improved the control handling of horizontal and vertical recoil)

Kilo141

  • Reduced the range of basic recoil changes so that it can play its due TTK advantage at medium and long distances.
Season 2 update out now for Global version. #CODMobile https://t.co/0kvzx4AGhA

Peacekeeper MKII

Base

  • Improved the horizontal recoil animation to achieve smoother handling.
  • Reduced horizontal recoil

RUS-79U

  • Increased shoot range in the first segment

AK117

  • Increased shoot range in the first segment

Type25

  • Increased base hit flinch
  • Increased base bullet spread
  • Increased base reload time

42 Round Fast Reload:

  • Increased ADS time
  • Increased reload time
  • Reduced ADS movement speed

46 Round Extended Mag:

  • Increased ADS time
  • Reduced ADS movement speed
Buffs and Nerfs for the upcoming Season 🔥#CODMobile https://t.co/jHbfB0myQ9

Ryetc AMR

  • Increased base damage range
  • MIP Light Barrel (Short): increased the damage range

NA45

Base

  • Increased the lock time
  • Light Trigger
  • Increased the lock time

Battle Royale Hacker Class

  • Reduced the time needed to clear out distractions
Also Read Article Continues below

COD Mobile Season 2: Task Force 141 update rollout begins from February 24, 2022.

Edited by Mayank Shete
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी