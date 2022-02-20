×
COD Mobile announces JAK-12 and new attachment for HBRa3 in Season 2

The JAK-12 from Modern Warfare is coming to COD Mobile next season, and players will be able to unlock it for free (Image via Activision)
Avhinandan Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Feb 20, 2022 02:23 AM IST
News

COD Mobile Season 2 will see a new weapon being added to the shotgun category, which will be JAK-12 from the Modern Warfare series. It is an automatic shotgun similar to the Striker, that is already in the game.

Shotguns are a niche among players as most of the community enjoys running and gunning with automatic rifles and SMGs.

👇Coming next week in Season 2: Task Force 141 of #CODMobile! 1⃣ New functional weapon 1⃣ New attachment for the HBRa32⃣ More ways to shake up the fight! Get ready for more. https://t.co/LYcIdg0AI7

However, auto-shotguns also serve the same run and gun purpose. This might make JAK-12 one of the preferred weapons next season, but in the current Type-25 meta, it is too early to presume. Garena servers have always preferred shotguns, and it will be interesting to see if JAK-12 makes it into the selected list of weapons for the pros.

Furthermore, HBRa3 is also getting a new attachment that will make the gun more usable in the current meta of weapons with a fast fire rate.

Recommended JAK-12 gunsmith and HBRa3 attachment for Season 2 of COD Mobile

The devs have already posted about the upcoming JAK-12, and the Chinese version of COD Mobile provided the recommended attachments for the weapon.

JAK-12 recommended weapon attachments setup by devs Marauder suppressor Ext light barrel 5mw laserExtended magSpeed up after kill weapon perk https://t.co/x0xlvjtIyK

Below are the recommended attachments for JAK-12 in Season 2:

  • Marauder Suppressor
  • Extended Light Barrel
  • 5mw Laser
  • Extended Mag
  • Speed Up After Kill Perk

Note that these are the recommended attachments and not the best ones that players can equip on the weapon. The best attachments for JAK-12 can only be confirmed after the gun comes out in the game next season. Players will also have to unlock the attachments by either grinding the weapon in multiplayer or using weapon XP cards.

Furthermore, devs are adding a new attachment for HBRa3 called the Thunderbolt Sling. This attachment will make the weapon faster and more usable in the ongoing meta. Below are all the features the new Thunderbolt Sing attachment will bring to the gun:

Season 2 Weapon BalanceNote that it is incomplete and could possibly change on release https://t.co/twsaYiBvfx
  • -25% sprint to fire delay
  • -5% lateral recoil
  • -10% vertical recoil
  • -5% ADS movement speed
  • +8% ADS bullet spread
Also Read Article Continues below

While it does look like there are some significant positives to using this attachment, it is too early to say if HBRa3 will be one of the top 3 weapons in COD Mobile next season. The Type-25 is getting a significant nerf in some categories, which might give it a fighting chance.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
