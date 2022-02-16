COD Mobile Season 2: All upcoming lucky draws including Legendary Price

COD Mobile Season 2 is right around the corner and a ton of new content is set to arrive in the game. New weapons, a new Battle Pass, and obviously new legendary weapons and characters are expected to launch in the upcoming season.

New leaks have surfaced that have given away all the upcoming lucky draws that players can expect to get their hands on next season. The lucky draws will include the previously leaked Captain Price operator skin.

Alyan Ahmed @Alyan_Gamer_YT S1 Or S2 Upcoming Legendary Character Found InGame Files Not Fully Completed ( Captain Price Is Placeholder For Now) S1 Or S2 Upcoming Legendary Character Found InGame Files Not Fully Completed ( Captain Price Is Placeholder For Now) https://t.co/8fYZAyRvC7

Captain Price is one of the most beloved characters from the Modern Warfare titles in Call of Duty and COD Mobile players will appreciate the extra attention on such an esteemed character.

According to the new teasers that are being posted on the official social media handles, either Templar or Ghost is set to return next season.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile He returns beneath the light of the moon.



This is the place, but the cost was too high.



He should have stayed dead. He returns beneath the light of the moon.This is the place, but the cost was too high.He should have stayed dead. #CODMobile 🌑He returns beneath the light of the moon. ☁️This is the place, but the cost was too high. 💀He should have stayed dead. #CODMobile https://t.co/8K5ROHJzjU

Read on to find out about all the legendary weapons coming into the game in Season 2 of the game.

Jak-12 and HBRa3 amongst the legendary weapons coming to COD Mobile in Season 2

Season 2 of COD Mobile will see the release of a new shotgun, the JAK-12, which is quite infamous in previous Call of Duty titles because of its automatic property and incendiary ammo, which sets fire to the opponent dealing constant damage.

HBRa3 will make a comeback next season as well, and the community believes it might also get a buff to make it viable in the current meta. PP19 Bizon will also get a legendary weapon blueprint which suggests it might make a harder comeback in the SMG category, which is currently dominated by CBR4 and Fennec.

Below are all the legendary weapon blueprints coming to the game in Season 2:

Rogue Revenge draw- Jak-12 "Dare to Die"

Informant draw- DR-H "Requiem"

Clean House draw- Captain Price "Antiterror"

Deep Summoning draw- Holger-26

Icon of Rage draw- PP19-Bizon

Prototype draw- HBRa3 "Space Cute Pet"

With only a few days left until the new season, players can expect more visual leaks on the weapon blueprints to drop soon. Season 2 is yet to be officially announced, but the Battle Pass counter shows 9 days are left for the current one to end.

Edited by Saman