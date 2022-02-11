COD Mobile Season 1: Best loadout for Type-25

COD Mobile Season 1 is almost halfway through and the meta from last year is still the dominant one in the game. Even with the introduction of two new weapons, there is no change in the current meta.

From ranked multiplayer matches to competitive clashes in the pro scene, the Type-25 is still the choice of weapon for players who want to win matches.

The reason why Type-25 works best in the current meta is because of its versatility and easy of use. Players can build the weapon in multiple forms depending on their playstyle and still be able to beam across all ranges in a match.

The PPSh-41, Kilo-141, PP19 Bizon, QXR and AS-VAL are all viable options this season but nothing will beat the Type-25 when it comes to dynamic performance in COD Mobile Season 1. Until the next weapon balance change takes place, the Type-25 will dominate all multiplayer lobbies.

Best aggressive build for the Type-25 in COD Mobile Season 1

The best part about the Type-25 is that it can be built by the gunsmith in multiple ways and each build will have a few qualities of its own. Stopping Power Round ammunition attachment increases the damage output of the weapon, making it a hardhitter and decreasing the time-to-kill drastically.

Any Type-25 build with fast ADS and Stopping Power will automatically shred in multiplayer.

However, Stopping Power Round has the smallest magazine size and with the increased fire rate, it runs out pretty quickly, leaving players at a sizeable disadvantage. Many pros prefer the 42 Round magazine with 24 damage output as it offers extra bullets and also reloads faster.

While there can be multiple different builds for Type-25, the one given below is the easiest to use and will boost the confidence of beginner players to play aggressive and win gunfights easily once they master the recoil pattern.

Muzzle- Monolithic Suppressor

Optic- Classic Red Dot

Stock- RTC Steady Stock

Laser- OWC Laser Tactical

Ammunition- 42 Round Fast Reload

Players can change the Optic attachment if they don't need one and add the Disable perk as it slows down opponents, further decreasing the time-to-kill. The 38 round magazine also does wonders, but the 42 round offers a fast reload, which is an added advantage in COD Mobile.

