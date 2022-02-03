How to unlock SKS - Crimson Sonata in COD Mobile Season 1

COD Mobile Season 1 is live and players are starting to explore all the new content that is being constantly added to the game as part of the new season reset. Two new primary weapons, a brand new Battle Pass with 50 tiers of exclusive content and many more items have been added to the game.

Yesterday, a new Seasonal event was added that can be completed to unlock a new epic blueprint for the SKS marksman rifle. For those unaware, SKS is one of the most competitive weapons in the game at the moment and is especially good in multiplayer for passive players.

The SKS meta started off in the Battle Royale mode last season and has now traversed into multiplayer. The new SKS epic blueprint is called Crimson Sonata and can be easily unlocked by completing a few challenges.

All challenges to unlock SKS-Crimson Sonata in COD Mobile Season 1

Below are all the challenges that players need to complete to unlock the SKS epic blueprint for free:

Play five multiplayer ranked matches Kill five enemies with operator skills in multiplayer ranked matches Use tactical equipment 15 times in multiplayer ranked matches Kill 15 enemies while using your weapon sight (ADS) Kill 20 enemies with scorestreaks in multiplayer ranked matches Earn the Bloodthirsty medal three times in multiplayer ranked matches Win three multiplayer ranked matches

AminGhx @AminGhx Skill Improvement Event featuring Epic SKS "Crimson Sonata" from 2/2 Skill Improvement Event featuring Epic SKS "Crimson Sonata" from 2/2 https://t.co/3usd4LZZOy

All challenges with this event need to be completed in ranked matches and players will have to play respawn modes like Domination and Hardpoint as well. Along with the SKS Epic skin, players will also earn a ton of Battle Pass XP that will help with their progression and unlock exclusive Season 1 items.

This new skin boasts attractive artwork that players will definitely appreciate in a free skin. However, it does not have any custom ironsight and players might want to equip the tactical scope on it to get more accurate shots down.

Also Read Article Continues below

Seasonal events last until the end of the season and players therefore have a limited number of days to complete all the challenges and unlock the weapon in COD Mobile.

Edited by Danyal Arabi