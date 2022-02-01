COD Mobile Season 1: New multiplayer mode is giving out rewards secretly

COD Mobile Season 1 has a lot of innovative content lined up for players that will be released gradually throughout the season. A new multiplayer mode was released yesterday called Red Envelope Confirmed. It is a rendition of the Kill Confirmed mode, and here, players will have to collect red envelopes instead of player tags from enemies.

However, the best part about the mode will only reveal itself after players try it out. This multiplayer game mode has been added to the game as part of the Lunar New Year celebrations in the game. For every day that this limited time mode is available on COD Mobile, players can hop into it to collect 20 red envelopes that can be opened after the game is completed.

All of these envelopes contain rewards, and players can open up to 20 every day. The highest prize is an M13-Cool Tiger Epic skin, and players can get their hands on it by regularly grinding the mode.

More rewards for playing Red Envelope Confirmed in COD Mobile Season 1

The envelope collecting rewards from the new multiplayer mode is not mentioned in the events section of the game. It was kept secret, and players will only come to know of this if they play the mode.

In the featured event section, players can earn other rewards for playing Red Envelope Confirmed. Another high-end reward is an R9-0 Cityscape camo alongside other rewards, which include credits, XP cards, frag grenade skins, and stickers.

Red Envelope Confirmed is also on the Clan War missions this week and players can grind this mode to earn clan node points to help their team advance in the war.

The mission is unique and requires players to set their objective on earning 2022 score points multiple times in the game. Each time they earn that particular number, 100 points will be added to the Clan Wars score.

Red Envelope Confirmed is a limited time mode in the game, and players will have to finish their grind for the special rewards before the mode is rotated out of the featured list after the Lunar New Year celebrations.

