COD Mobile announces two new weapons for Season 9: Thumper and Swordfish

COD Mobile Season 9 is almost here and players are getting a first hand look at all the new content that is coming next season. Every season, it is customary for COD Mobile to add new weapons to the arsenal. In Season 8, it was the M13 assault rifle and R9-0 shotgun. While the R9-0 did not make a considerable impact, the M13 has turned out to be one of the top five weapons in Season 8.

COD Mobile Season 9 will also see two new weapons enter the game. Both were officially announced earlier today. Players will be introduced to the Swordfish and the Thumper, as part of Season 9 which is set to be released in a few days.

Will the Thumper overtake the Shorty as the most preferred secondary in COD Mobile?

The news about the Thumper coming to COD Mobile might not sound like fun to most players. For those unaware, the Thumper exists in Black Ops Cold War and is considered one of the most toxic secondary weapons in the game.

It is a single shot grenade launcher with an ironsight. Players can aim-down-sight and accurately launch a grenade towards the oncoming enemy. It is famous for clearing out stacks of enemies from hills and flags in respawn matches.

The Thumper has a starting magazine capacity of four grenades without the Vulture perk equipped. The Shorty has proved to be very effective in close range fights over the past few seasons and players have abused the sawed-off shotgun to every extent. However, it might be time for the Shorty to step down when the Thumper enters the scene next season. While the exact stats of the weapon in COD Mobile are still unknown, players can expect grenades to fly everywhere if it turns out to be similar to its variant in the Black Ops Cold War.

The Swordfish is an assault rifle with a four burst shot and will be added to the inventory in Season 9. There is currently no intel on which of these two weapons will be added to the free Battle Pass. Players can expect the non-Battle Pass to be a part of the Seasonal challenges and will be released mid Season 9.

