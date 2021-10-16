COD Mobile announces Hovec Sawmill as the upcoming new Season 9 map

COD Mobile has officially announced a new map for Season 9. As Season 8 draws to a successful conclusion, more and more content from the upcoming season can be expected to be revealed.

Hovec Sawmill is the upcoming new map in Season 9 of COD Mobile. This map is from the Modern Warfare series of Call of Duty, and was first seen in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2019. The map was released as in-game content for Season 3 of the title.

The map is a part of a deserted village in Kastovia that has a burning sawmill in the middle. The map also features a local butchery, a beekeeper's area and a farm.

Map overview: Hovec Sawmill in COD Mobile Season 9

Hovec Sawmill is a standard three lane map with multiple distinct zones. All the main multiplayer modes; Domination, Hardpoint, Search and Destroy; can be played on this map.

In Modern Warfare 2019, this map had 22 zones, which included all the hills, flags, bomb sites and the spawns for the two teams. Below are all the 22 points that COD Mobile players can expect on the upcoming Hovec Sawmill map in Season 9:

Back Spawn - Coalition Butchers Veggie Farm Lower Trail Main Road Sawmill Porch Sawmill Upper Trail Sawmill Entrance/Awning Storage/Storage Awning Main River River Awning Porch Mess Hall Mid Field Beekeepers/Beekeepers Awning Alley Cemetery Carpenters Yard Carpenters Shack Driveway Ye Old Cemetery Road - Allegiance Spawn

The presence of the river on the map will also aid towards the dynamic change in land and water battle. Water will reduce movement speed and increase footstep noise; players will have to keep their ears peeled to understand the rotation of the enemy.

It will be one of the largest maps of the game and players can expect Hovec Sawmill to be added to ranked matches. Suldul Harbor had a short life in the competitive system, and with every new season a new map is added while an old one is taken off the roster.

With less than ten days remaining in Season 8, COD Mobile players can expect more Season 9 content to be revealed in the upcoming days.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan