When can players expect COD Mobile Season 9?

COD Mobile Season 9 is just around the corner, and excitement for a new season is expected in the week before. Soon enough, players will have a full roadmap for the next month of content in Season 9.

When could COD Mobile Season 9 release?

COD Mobile Season 9 is getting closer and closer (image via Activision)

As for the official release date, Activision has not confirmed any news for COD Mobile and the new Season 9. Officially, there is no set date for players to prepare themselves. Unofficially, though, there's a different story, and it's fairly easy to get an idea of the COD Mobile Season 9 release date.

Every season, a new Battle Pass gets released and a countdown goes along with it. The countdown tells players how many days are left in the Battle Pass so that they have time to finish all of their levels. Historically, the new season will begin one day after the Battle Pass comes to an end.

When looking at the countdown for the Battle Pass in Season 8 of COD Mobile, players can confidently prepare for 20 October 2021. This leaves everyone with nearly 8 days from this point to finish all of their levels. Before they know it, Season 9 will begin and a new Battle Pass will take over.

What can be expected in Season 9 of COD Mobile?

Considering there isn't even an official release date for COD Mobile Season 9, it can be more difficult to pinpoint what exactly players will get for content. But each season brings in the same essentials that don't change course.

For starters, there will certainly be a new Battle Pass for players to level through and earn new content. But that is purely cosmetic, as the new content is the meat of a new season update. As always, there will certainly be a unique weapon at launch, with a map to follow as well.

So far, the Swordfish Assault Rifle seems to be the most likely candidate for a new weapon in COD Mobile Season 9. The weapon is from Black Ops 4 and is set to make its debut in the mobile game. What comes after is even more of a guess and is hard to tell.

On top of the new content, one can expect some Halloween updates for Season 9 of COD Mobile, as it could be released in the middle of October. Players will find out what's in store within the next two weeks.

