COD Mobile brings back first Legendary character before Legendary Gunzo drop

COD Mobile Season 8 has almost reached its conclusion. With less than 10 days remaining, players are looking forward to the upcoming Season 9 and all the new content that is coming with it.

COD Mobile has allowed players another chance at pulling the Dark Nikto skin; the first legendary character in the game. COD Mobile started this trend a few seasons back where one or two lucky draws in a season were redux. Essentially, previous lucky draws made a comeback so that players who missed out the first time, could get a chance to own their favorite skin.

Since Dark Nikto was the first legendary character, many players already own it; while many might regret not having it now. These players have a chance to fill up their inventory with not just legendary Nikto, but nine more items that are available in the draw.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile

No YOU!🛡 Nikto - Armored Sentry

No YOU!🛡 Nikto - Armored Sentry 🔥 Nikto - Dark Side👍 Both Niktos are available to unlock in the #CODMobile store NOW!

No YOU!🛡 Nikto - Armored Sentry

🔥 Nikto - Dark Side👍 Both Niktos are available to unlock in the #CODMobile store NOW! https://t.co/gQ8xgjTJU6

Dark Nikto re-released ahead of legendary Gunzo in COD Mobile

Dark Nikto has been released on COD Mobile once again and players have the opportunity to pull two legendary items from the draw. This lucky draw will also see the launch of the first legendary secondary weapon in COD Mobile. Therefore, players who missed out on the 50 GS Calamity blueprint can give it another go.

The lucky draw has more interesting goodies like a folding knife, an AS-VAL epic skin, an emote and much more. However, the legendary items will be the biggest attraction of the lot; both have the least odds of acquisition among all the items.

Players who do not have the Dark Nikto skin might also want to hold back on the purchase if they are obsessed with the operator. Legendary Gunzo is expected to be launched next season; if the rumors are right, this skin will be one of the best designed skins that COD Mobile has seen lately.

Legendary Gunzo - Death Jester custom battle royale loot box looks. Leak credits: Gazzius.

Leaks have mentioned that Gunzo will come equipped with a custom melee and the design might also be in collaboration with DC Comics. The crazy killer clown might draw inspiration from the famous Batman graphic novel, The Batman Who Laughs.

TêþH®۝§ @delacvnaALcajon Coming soon - Gunzo Legendary

According to information leaked above, when creating this look, the artists were inspired by Batman Who Laughs from the DC comics. Coming soon - Gunzo Legendary

According to information leaked above, when creating this look, the artists were inspired by Batman Who Laughs from the DC comics. https://t.co/hM9bEjWYfQ

The release date of the legendary Gunzo on COD Mobile is not currently known but players can expect it to arrive in the second week of the new season.

