COD Mobile to introduce legendary character with chainsaw melee in Season 9, according to leaks

COD Mobile is all set to release a new legendary character next season. The leaks have started to come through, and it seems like the upcoming character will also be in collaboration with DC Comics. Most of the current information is based on leaks, and the devs have not confirmed this intel.

However, if one was to consider the trend in which COD Mobile releases content, usually a legendary character is released after a Mythic weapon. Players have already experienced the new Mythic M13-Morningstar, which was released earlier this week on COD Mobile. This only confirms that a legendary character should be expected to arrive in the Store in Season 9.

Legendary Gunzo might be coming to COD Mobile in Season 9

Gunzo is one of the most popular characters in the game. The Advanced Warfare operator was first released way back in 2020 with the RPD legendary lucky draw. It came back in a different version during the ICR-Forced Laughter lucky draw. Now players will finally have a chance to pull the legendary version of Gunzo in COD Mobile.

Furthermore, this upcoming Gunzo skin is expected to be in collaboration with DC comics' graphic novel, The Batman Who Laughs.

The Batman-Joker hybrid imagination in this novel and Gunzo have a very similar look. That might be the reason why this collaboration may seem like a possibility in Season 9 of COD Mobile.

Other leaks have pointed out that Gunzo will have an embedded melee chainsaw in the skin. This is a first for any operator of COD Mobile. This is not a confirmed intel, but the datafile leak does show a holographic on the arm of the expected legendary character.

Below is a video from the data file leak that displays how the upcoming melee will look on the leaked legendary character.

Call of Duty: Mobile @RebelCodm_YT New Melee: Chainsaw 👀

Season 8 of COD Mobile has been a great ride so far, but it seems like COD Mobile is taking things to another level as the third year of COD Mobile rolls out.

