How to unlock Kilo-141 for free in COD Mobile Season 1

The Kilo-141 is the second primary weapon to be launched this season on COD Mobile and players can unlock the weapon for free from the Seasonal Challenges. A paid mythic version of the weapon is also available in the Rock and Requiem lucky draw that was added to the game earlier this week.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile New weapon incoming!



Obtain the new weapon, Kilo 141 by completing the objectives from the Locked and Loaded Seasonal Challenge tomorrow at 4PM PST! New weapon incoming!Obtain the new weapon, Kilo 141 by completing the objectives from the Locked and Loaded Seasonal Challenge tomorrow at 4PM PST! 🚨 New weapon incoming! 🚨✊💥 Obtain the new weapon, Kilo 141 by completing the objectives from the Locked and Loaded Seasonal Challenge tomorrow at 4PM PST! https://t.co/kASFsor9n9

Kilo-141 is the second primary weapon for this season, coming after the PPSh-41 SMG that was launched with the season Battle Pass. Players can unlock that weapon from the free Battle Pass by progressing to Tier 21.

The Kilo-141 is one of the fastest-killing assault rifles in the game and will surely make its own space in the Type-25 and M13 dominated meta. Players need to complete a series of challenges to unlock the Kilo-141 for free in COD Mobile Season 1.

Complete the missions below to unlock the Kilo-141 quickly in COD Mobile Season 1

The required Seasonal event can be accessed from the main menu by going into the 'Events' tab. Players will be able to track their progress during the event and check out all the other rewards available aside from the base version of the Kilo-141.

Below are all the challenges that players need to complete to unlock the base version of the latest assault rifle in the game:

Fire 500 bullets in multiplayer matches Kill 30 enemies in multiplayer matches Kill 50 enemies with any assault rifle Kill 35 enemies with any KRM-262 equipped with five attachments (In case players do not have the KRM-262 unlocked, they can purchase a variant from the Credit Store.) Kill 20 enemies with any KRM-262 equipped with the Gung-Ho perk (If players do not have the Gung-Ho perk unlocked, they can purchase it from the Credit Store) Win 5 matches with the KRM-262 equipped Kill 15 enemies with headshots using the Kilo-141

Also Read Article Continues below

Completing all the above missions will unlock the Kilo-141. The KRM-262 missions might seem difficult for players who do not use shotguns, but they can be easily completed by playing Free-For-All matches. Furthermore, COD Mobile players will also earn a ton of Battle Pass XP by completing the above missions.

Edited by Danyal Arabi