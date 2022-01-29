New COD Mobile bug allows Thumper to get across walls

A new Thumper bug has been spotted in COD Mobile and is currently only applicable on a single multiplayer map. With the help of this bug, players can clear out Hardpoint hills by spamming the grenades through walls.

It has been some time since COD Mobile players have noticed any bug that is game-breaking. Every new update has a few bugs that are usually fixed a few days into the season.

However, Garena and global players have come across a dangerous Thumper bug that can be extremely game-breaking in ranked and other competitive matches. It can be used at two different spots on the map and players have no defense against abusers of this bug.

COD Mobile Season 1: No wall Thumper spots in Hackney Yard

There are two distinctive spots in Hackney Yard where players can spam Thumper, operator skills and grenades through walls.

The first spot is in A bomb site in Search and Destroy. The small cubby inside the A bomb building can be spammed with Thumper from the Terrorist spawn side. Simply line the Thumper against the cubby wall with no space in between. When the red trajectory line of the grenade disappears, players can fire the Thumper to kill COD Mobile players inside the cubby.

The same spot can be attacked by exploiting the exact bug from atop the cubby. This bug can be used to easily clear the Hardpoint hill or enemies that are camping during Search and Destroy.

The second spot is the B bomb site building. Players have to come from terrorist spawn and try to climb up the railing beside the stairs. If done correctly, they will glitch into the upper floor and be able to spot all enemies hiding there. Grenades, thumpers and operator skills will kill enemies via this glitch. However, players will not be able to shoot them.

Both spots are glitched and devs should be getting numerous reports of these spots as many players have faced enemies who have abused this bug in COD Mobile ranked mode. These bugs are annoying and hence expected to be patched up soon.

Edited by Ashish Yadav