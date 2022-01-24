COD Mobile: How to play with the Kilo-141 before it has released officially 

COD Mobile players have a short window to play with the Kilo-141 in the multiplayer lobbies even before it has been officially released in Season 1: Heist.

Kilo-141 is the latest assault rifle to be added to the game this season and will be launched in a mid-season update. Players will be able to unlock Kilo-141 from Seasonal Challenges by completing a few missions.

The mythic variant of the assault rifle will also be released alongside the official launch of the base variant. However, players can currently play with the Kilo assault rifle via a multiplayer game mode and test out the feel of the new primary weapon in Season 1.

Coming in the next new season of New weapons in transit and preparing for deployment!PPSh-41Kilo 141Coming in the next new season of #CODMobile , launching on 1/19 at 4PM PST! 🆕 New weapons in transit and preparing for deployment!💥 PPSh-41💥 Kilo 141🔜 Coming in the next new season of #CODMobile, launching on 1/19 at 4PM PST! https://t.co/Bh8gXq2O9N

The 'Heist' mode in COD Mobile Season 1 is a featured playlist and is only available for a limited time. In this game mode, players have the opportunity to play with Kilo-141 along with other weapons.

What is Heist game mode and how to play with Kilo-141 early in COD Mobile Season 1

Heist is a new introduction this season and it has turned out to be an interesting game mode for all multiplayer grinders. Heist brings a cross between Payout, Search and Destroy, and Capture the Flag.

In this mode players have to decode safes that fall from the sky and get points for looting them. While they decode the safes, which takes a few seconds, other players of the team must take care that the enemy does not kill their decoder.

Furthermore, players can purchase weapons, scorestreaks, perks, and operator skills from an in-game store by collecting currency. It is here that they can choose to purchase the Kilo-141 and get some early action with it before the assault rifle is officially released into the game.

To purchase a Kilo-141, players require 3000 in-game currency.

Kills, decoding safes, assists, and round completions all grant currency that adds up until players use it. It is a respawn mode, and therefore, whatever players purchase stays with them even if they get killed.

Heist is a time-limited mode and players can earn rewards for playing it. Drop into the multiplayer grind now to get early access to Kilo-141 in COD Mobile Season 1.

