COD Mobile Season 1: All changes to Battle Royale mode, Snow party added

The COD Mobile Season 1 update is out and a new season has been launched in the game for players to enjoy all the brand new content that has been added. There is a new primary weapon, a brand new Battle Pass, new game modes, and a lot more to explore.

While multiplayer gets most of the attention on this title, the developers have updated the Blackout map a lot for this season's Battle Royale experience. A snow theme has been added to the game and players can check out all the new updates to the new Battle Royale mode. Furthermore, Alcatraz is also back in the game for players to dive into. However, it is only available for a small amount of time and will be replaced with other modes in the coming week.

This article will list out the new updates that have been added to Season 1 Battle Royale.

All Battle Royale updates in COD Mobile Season 1

The northernmost part of the Blackout map will be covered in snow which includes the areas of Estates and Hydro Dam. The lush greenery around these parts is no longer visible and it is entirely covered with snow. The lake in Hydro Dam is also frozen. The Floating Platform, which is the hottest drop site on Isolated, is also available now on Blackout.

Due to the Snow Part event in Battle Royale, players will not be able to battle with regular weapons on the Floating Platform. They will only be able to fight with snowballs in a manner similar to the COD Mobile multiplayer mode Snowball Party.

These celebrations are taking place to commemorate the Lunar New Year. Players will be able to spot the fireworks around the Snow Part region along with a huge Urban Tracker hologram in the sky. They can also hang around with friends in the amusement area and play mini games.

Multiple Easter eggs can also be found on the map and there will be snowmen to interact with. Hot air balloons will be floating around in the sky with special boxes. Players can shoot these balloons to get access to those boxes and loot special items.

These are all new additions to COD Mobile Battle Royale mode during Season 1, and players can drop into the Blackout map to start enjoying these new updates.

Edited by Siddharth Satish