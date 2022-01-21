COD Mobile Season 1: All items in free and paid Battle Pass tiers

COD Mobile Season 1 is underway and players have been treated to a massive content drop that includes new maps, weapons, characters and more. Activision has already provided a roadmap for the new season and a lot more content is yet to be launched.
However, the best attraction of the launch day is the brand new Battle Pass with 50 tiers of exclusive content. Some of the Battle Pass content is free and includes the base version of the new primary weapon, PPSh41.
Players can access more content if they purchase the premium pass. Similar to all seasons, premium Battle Pass holders of Season 1: 'Heist' will guarantee themselves four epic operator skins and epic weapon blueprints.
Premium Battle Pass can be purchased in exchange for COD points purchased from the Store. The price of the Battle Pass is different depending upon the region.
Items in COD Mobile Season 1: Heist Battle Pass
Free Pass
Below are all the items players can unlock for free from the COD Mobile Season 1 Battle Pass:
- Frag Grenade- Snakepile
- Clown- Snakepile
- Sticker- Iron Works
- Strom Ball
- QQ9- Suited Up
- Combat Axe- Snakepile
- New primary weapon- PPSh-41
- Desperado- Snakepile
- Heart Beat Sensor- Snakepile
- Spotter- Snakepile
- M13- Suited Up
- AS VAL- Suited Up
- Charm- D20
- Locus- Suited Up
- Helicopter- Snakepile
- Calling Card- Up In Arms
Paid Pass
Below are all the items players can unlock with a paid Battle Pass from COD Mobile Season 1:
- Makarov- Kingfish
- Fennec- Zakhaev's Executioner
- Emote- Priceless Fumble
- Calling Card- Treasure Trove
- Parachute- Sideshow
- Rewind- Sideshow
- Crossbow- Sideshow
- Man-O-War- Streling Ace
- Iskra- Whitechapel
- Spray- King of COD
- Trap Master- Sideshow
- Motorcycle- Sideshow
- Holger 26- Sideshow
- Wingsuit- Sideshow
- Backpack- Big Haul
- Rytec AMR- Master Plan
- Ajax- Bouncer
- EMP- Sideshow
- PKM- Gilded Lion
- Prizefighters- Sideshow
- Charm- Mission Failed
- Rally Car- Sideshow
- Peacekeeper MK2- Sideshow
- Yuri- Bratok
- PPSh-41- Pistolet Pro
- Frame- Grand Heist
- Avatar- Bratok
COD Mobile players can also purchase individual tiers from the Battle Pass menu after unlocking the premium pass. Furthermore, there is also an option for a Battle Pass bundle which automatically unlocks 12 tiers and adds a few more cosmetics to the list.