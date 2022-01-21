COD Mobile Season 1: All items in free and paid Battle Pass tiers

COD Mobile Season 1 is underway and players have been treated to a massive content drop that includes new maps, weapons, characters and more. Activision has already provided a roadmap for the new season and a lot more content is yet to be launched.

However, the best attraction of the launch day is the brand new Battle Pass with 50 tiers of exclusive content. Some of the Battle Pass content is free and includes the base version of the new primary weapon, PPSh41.

Players can access more content if they purchase the premium pass. Similar to all seasons, premium Battle Pass holders of Season 1: 'Heist' will guarantee themselves four epic operator skins and epic weapon blueprints.

Premium Battle Pass can be purchased in exchange for COD points purchased from the Store. The price of the Battle Pass is different depending upon the region.

Items in COD Mobile Season 1: Heist Battle Pass

Free Pass

Below are all the items players can unlock for free from the COD Mobile Season 1 Battle Pass:

Frag Grenade- Snakepile

Clown- Snakepile

Sticker- Iron Works

Strom Ball

QQ9- Suited Up

Combat Axe- Snakepile

New primary weapon- PPSh-41

Desperado- Snakepile

Heart Beat Sensor- Snakepile

Spotter- Snakepile

M13- Suited Up

AS VAL- Suited Up

Charm- D20

Locus- Suited Up

Helicopter- Snakepile

Calling Card- Up In Arms

Paid Pass

Below are all the items players can unlock with a paid Battle Pass from COD Mobile Season 1:

Makarov- Kingfish

Fennec- Zakhaev's Executioner

Emote- Priceless Fumble

Calling Card- Treasure Trove

Parachute- Sideshow

Rewind- Sideshow

Crossbow- Sideshow

Man-O-War- Streling Ace

Iskra- Whitechapel

Spray- King of COD

Trap Master- Sideshow

Motorcycle- Sideshow

Holger 26- Sideshow

Wingsuit- Sideshow

Backpack- Big Haul

Rytec AMR- Master Plan

Ajax- Bouncer

EMP- Sideshow

PKM- Gilded Lion

Prizefighters- Sideshow

Charm- Mission Failed

Rally Car- Sideshow

Peacekeeper MK2- Sideshow

Yuri- Bratok

PPSh-41- Pistolet Pro

Frame- Grand Heist

Avatar- Bratok

COD Mobile players can also purchase individual tiers from the Battle Pass menu after unlocking the premium pass. Furthermore, there is also an option for a Battle Pass bundle which automatically unlocks 12 tiers and adds a few more cosmetics to the list.

