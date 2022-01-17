How to get 2400 CP for free in COD Mobile Season 11

COD Mobile (CODM) players on the global server are in for a treat as 2400 CP is being given away for free and all it requires is a redeem code. There are some terms and conditions to be met and as long as players cross off all these boxes, they can get the COD points for free and spend it on COD Mobile however they like.

COD Mobile Season 11 'Final Snow' is almost at an end and a new season awaits players along with a massive update. New weapons, scorestreaks and a brand new Battle Pass will be in store for players as the yearly season reset takes place soon.

Meanwhile, the studio behind The Respawnables, a mobile multiplayer title on iOS and Android, is giving away 2400 COD points to its players who also play CODM. It is a parting gift for the players as the game is now offline and closed forever.

The Respawnables @TheRespawnables After 9 years of mayhem, it is time for The Respawnables to ride into the sunset. It's been an outstanding adventure to develop the game, with the most passionate and dedicated team, and the most enthusiastic and loyal community. After 9 years of mayhem, it is time for The Respawnables to ride into the sunset. It's been an outstanding adventure to develop the game, with the most passionate and dedicated team, and the most enthusiastic and loyal community.

How to redeem 2400 CP for free in COD Mobile

Activision has taken over the studio behind The Respawnables (Digital Legends) and will be assisting in the development of the upcoming Call of Duty title for mobile. CODM players who have played The Respawnables in the past are in for a treat as only these players will be getting free COD points. The devs announced the entire ordeal on the official Twitter page of The Respawnables.

The Respawnables @TheRespawnables We are ready to step forward to the exciting future that is about to come, and we want you to join us along the way. For that reason, we are giving away limited reedem codes for Call of Duty Mobile to our most loyal community, based on first in first served. We are ready to step forward to the exciting future that is about to come, and we want you to join us along the way. For that reason, we are giving away limited reedem codes for Call of Duty Mobile to our most loyal community, based on first in first served.

However, for players who have never set foot into The Respawnables servers while it was live, will have no chance of getting the redeem code for the free COD points. Below are the steps to get the free 2400 CP for CODM Season 11:

Enter the website https://public.digital-legends.com/redeem/respawnables/index.html… Type your Player ID from The Respawnables Get your code and redeem your CP for Call Of Duty Mobile at https://callofduty.com/redemption Log in to Call Of Duty Mobile and find the free CP in your user's mailbox

The free COD points can be used to purchase lucky draws, crates or any other cosmetic available in the Store. The offer is limited and will only be given away on a first come first served basis.

