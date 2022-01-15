COD Mobile Season 1 (2022): Patch Notes for Battle Royale, new loadout and more

COD Mobile Season 1 of 2022 is launching next week, and Activision has released official patch notes for the game. There are new maps, modes, and weapons, a brand new Battle Pass with fifty tiers of content, Battle Royale optimizations, and a lot more coming in the approaching season.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile The master plan has been finalized!

Season 1: Heist will be a big score!



See the intel here bit.ly/CODM-S1Blog



Coming to The master plan has been finalized!Season 1: Heist will be a big score!See the intel hereComing to #CODMobile next week! 📍 The master plan has been finalized!💰 Season 1: Heist will be a big score!🔍 See the intel here 👉 bit.ly/CODM-S1Blog🔜 Coming to #CODMobile next week! https://t.co/s4oSeXXP7D

A massive update for the next season is expected to drop in a few days. Players should complete all the remaining challenges and events from Season 11 as the rewards for the season won't be available soon.

Season 1 of 2022, known as 'Heist’, will herald the beginning of a new plotline, with new operators and more coming to COD Mobile.

Patch notes for Battle Royale, loadout optimization and more for COD Mobile Season 'Heist'

The following patch notes are translated from Korean as they were first released by the Korean devs for the particular region.

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile A new location has been identified and it's got quite the view!



Hacienda is coming to A new location has been identified and it's got quite the view!Hacienda is coming to #CODMobile on 1/19 at 4PM PST as a part of the next new season! 🗺📍 A new location has been identified and it's got quite the view!✨ Hacienda is coming to #CODMobile on 1/19 at 4PM PST as a part of the next new season! https://t.co/K8IYXvOenT

Battle Royale

Feature Update

Voluntarily discarding attachments prevents players from acquiring attachments of the same type or of any rank for 30 seconds.

Reduced the chance of getting unsuccessfully experienced by players when the network environment is poor.

Expanded display of advanced attachments for spectators.

Optimized environmental sound effects when the player is in a wild environment.

Updated text prompt when players exit Battle Royale.

Gameplay adjustments

Sniper Challenge Mode Adjustment- All pistol weapons except the MW11 will no longer appear in the mod.

Updated recommendations for custom sniper rifles and gear.

If you do not have a sniper rifle in your backpack, a custom sniper rifle recommended by the designer will be displayed.

New Features

Warfare mode supports spectator mode.

Map Optimization

Adjusted the structure of the Blackout map to optimize overall gameplay and performance.

Added snow and ice areas to Blackout.

Other System Updates

Call of Duty: Mobile @PlayCODMobile 🗺 The plan is coming along swell!

Just some more planning and we should be set!



Coming soon to 🗺 The plan is coming along swell!Just some more planning and we should be set!Coming soon to #CODMobile 📍🗺 The plan is coming along swell!📝 Just some more planning and we should be set!🔜 Coming soon to #CODMobile! https://t.co/mE4rJes76r

Adjust the loadout

Loadout can be changed during queue.

Adjust the sensitivity settings

The gyroscope can be adjusted separately for fire sensitivity and normal state sensitivity.

Scope precision for red dot sight and holographic sight can be adjusted separately to enhance player operability.

Updated jump controls

Also Read Article Continues below

Added advanced control options for jumping and climbing motions in settings.

Players will no longer ride and climb automatically by pressing the jump button when selected.

A new option allows players to set the jump button to climb by moving the jump button up to avoid accidentally touching it during combat.

Edited by Saman