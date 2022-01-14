COD Mobile Season 1 2022: All legendary weapons upcoming

COD Mobile Season 1 2022 is only a week away from launching and players cannot wait for all the new content to drop into the game. From two new primary weapons to new scorestreaks to a brand new Battle Pass with fifty tiers of exclusive content, there is a lot to explore.

Furthermore, leaks on the new season have been non-stop and players can check all the upcoming weapon blueprints that will be coming in the lucky draws. Season 1 of 2022 will also see the launch of another mythic weapon, the Kilo-141 Demonsong.

The mythic drop will take place mid-season and free-to-play players will be able to unlock the Kilo-141 assault rifle from the Seasonal Events. Four of the upcoming lucky draws in COD Mobile Season 1 2022 have also been leaked.

In this article, players can get a first look at all the new legendary weapon blueprints that will be made available in the upcoming season.

All legendary weapons coming to COD Mobile Season 1 2022

A popular COD leaks account on Twitter, Leaker on Duty, has revealed all four legendary weapons coming to the game as part of the lucky draw in Season 1 of 2022.

The first one is going to be an AS-VAL legendary blueprint called 'Steel Fusion.' This is the first legendary blueprint for the AS-VAL, even though the weapon was released long back in the game. However, there is a mythic version of the AS-VAL and rumors suggest a redux draw of the same is coming back in the upcoming season.

The next weapon will be the PPSH-41 legendary blueprint called 'Scorch.' PPSH-41 will be a new weapon for the upcoming season and players can unlock it for free from the Battle Pass.

The QXR is also getting another legendary in Season 1 after the Christmas Redux from Season 11. The new legendary blueprint for QXR has been named 'Burnt Bone,' and this will probably be in the draw a week after the mythic drops in COD Mobile.

The final draw will feature the Arctic .50 'Zodiac Beast', but players might appreciate the Urban Tracker skin that comes with it even more. This is the second legendary blueprint for the Arctic .50 sniper rifle in COD Mobile.

All four of these legendary weapons can be obtained from the respective lucky draws as they are released every week in the upcoming season. Readers should bear in mind that any information sourced from leaks is subject to change.

Edited by R. Elahi