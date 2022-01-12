COD Mobile Season 1 2022: Early Patch Notes for weapon optimizations

COD Mobile Season 1 of 2022 is just a few days away and players can expect a massive update on the game in the upcoming week. The yearly reset will take the season rotation back to Season 1 and with that will come a ton of new updates. With another year of COD Mobile wrapped up, it is now time to head into the fast-paced future. New skins, weapons, maps and more are waiting for COD Mobile players in Season 1 of 2022.

One of the main parts of this new update is the patch notes for weapon optimizations. A new season always means some tweaks to the weapons in the game. The current meta might be living its last few days as the weapon balance and optimizations for the upcoming season have been leaked.

Leakers On Duty @LeakersOnDuty Higher res version of the loading screen Higher res version of the loading screen https://t.co/z7Uteee68R

The patch notes are from the official Korean version of the game and players will see the return of multiple fan-favorite weapons from the old seasons. Both PP19 and QRX are getting a buff, which might shake up the current meta.

Official COD Mobile patch notes for the weapons in Season 1 of 2022

These patch notes are translated by the Twitter account @LeakersonDuty and sourced from the official Discord of the Korean server.

Leakers On Duty @LeakersOnDuty Season 1 changes posted by Korean CODM devs.

These have translated and proof read by our team. Season 1 changes posted by Korean CODM devs.These have translated and proof read by our team. https://t.co/fj5il3pT5A

Balance Adjustments

Multiplayer

QXR

Stage 3 range damage increase 22-19-16-12 -- 22-19-18-12

Increased first range range 8m -- 10m

AMR

Tactical reload time 4 seconds -- 3.4 seconds

Empty magazine reload time 5 seconds -- 4.1 seconds

PP19

First range damage 26 -- 28

Headshot damage ratio 1.2 -- 1.3

Chest damage multiplier 1 -- 1.15

DR-H

Increased range in the first section 7m -- 9m

Increased range in the second section 13m -- 15m

Tactical reload time 2.3 seconds -- 2.1 seconds

Empty magazine reload time 2.8 seconds -- 2.5 seconds

D13 Sector

Number of shots 3 -- 4

Ammo 1 -- 2

Score Streak

If you cancel the score streak that you need to deploy by pressing the minimap, you will have to wait a certain amount of time to use the streak bonus again.

Reduced cooling time after overheating of XS1 Goliath.

Enhanced Hawk X3's aiming support.

Operator Skills

Increased the Purifier's rate of fire, direct hit damage and initial number of bullets.

Also Read Article Continues below

The DR-H and the PP19 buff might prove to be significant but it will be still be tough to let of the Type-25 because of the fast fire-rate, something the DR-H lacks. Season 1 of 2022 drops in 9 days in COD Mobile.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider