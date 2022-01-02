When is the release date for COD Mobile Season 1 in 2022?

COD Mobile is starting afresh with a brand new Season 1 to start 2022 with a bang.

The new season of COD Mobile will include new weapons, maps, cosmetics, modes, and more. It has players of the mobile game once again excited for the future.

The upcoming patch has had plenty of details leaked, and users expect an early release date into the new year. You can expect COD Mobile Season 1 to begin on the second Thursday of this month.

COD Mobile Season 1 should arrive on January 13, 2022

New weapons and maps are expected in COD Mobile Season 1 2022 (Image via Activision)

COD Mobile updates typically arrive on Thursdays, and each season lasts roughly a month. Four weeks since Final Snow, the name of Season 11, launched means it lands right on January 13, 2022. It also happens to be a Thursday.

It is great to see COD Mobile still thriving after many have criticized the other COD games, such as Vanguard and Warzone, for their lack of support in terms of bug fixes, hacker punishment, and competitive play.

COD Mobile Season 1 2022 leaks

As you look forward to COD Mobile Season 1 to start in 2022, plenty of details have been already leaked and data mined to help build anticipation. From weapons to maps, there's a lot to look forward to.

New weapons

COD Mobile has a Chinese test build from which leakers often find their information. In terms of new weapons coming to Season 1, the test build includes the PPSh41 from Black Ops Cold War and the Kilo 141 AR from Modern Warfare.

The Kilo is one of the most popular assault rifles in Call of Duty at the moment, being a go-to in Warzone for quite some time. For years, the PPSh has been a staple of the series, and it will be an immediate pickup for several players.

New maps

COD Mobile Leaks & News @CODM_Updates New Test Build Contents Announced for Chinese Version‼



• New Maps: Hacienda, Hardhat, Chinese Nuketown ❄



• New Scorestreak: Chopper Gunner 🚁



• Throwing animations optimized, added attention to details to muzzle flash. New Test Build Contents Announced for Chinese Version‼• New Maps: Hacienda, Hardhat, Chinese Nuketown ❄• New Scorestreak: Chopper Gunner 🚁• Throwing animations optimized, added attention to details to muzzle flash. https://t.co/HKZYm274oa

Three new maps should arrive on or after January 13, 2022, along with COD Mobile Season 1. Those arenas, spotted in the Chinese test build, are Hacienda, Hardhat, and a Chinese version of Nuketown.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hacienda is a fan-favorite map from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, while Hardhat will be ported over from Modern Warfare 3. Chinese New Year lands on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, so it seems that it will be celebrated with the new Nuketown.

Edited by Ravi Iyer