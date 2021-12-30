COD Mobile leaks point at two new primary weapons - PPSH41 and Kilo141

COD Mobile Season 11 'Final Snow' is live and players are waiting for the mid-season update that will launch a few events and more free rewards in the game. The Decoy Grenade, a new type of tactical equipment is already available in the game and players can unlock it from Seasonal challenges. However, after the current season, players will experience another year reset which will take things back to a fresh Season 1.

Leaks are pouring in and they suggest a ton of exciting content is waiting to be added to the game. From brand new maps, characters and scorestreaks to new primary weapons, COD Mobile players are looking at a massive upgrade. Two new primary weapons are rumored to be added to the game and players can expect them to shake up the current meta.

The Thompson from PUBG is coming to COD Mobile next season

Based on the leaks, two new primary weapons are coming to COD Mobile in the upcoming season. Both of these weapons will be available to free-to-play players to unlock either from the Battle Pass or Seasonal Challenges.

The Thompson or PPSH41 is coming to COD Mobile next season. This is a World War 2 weapon and has often been spotted in Call of Duty titles across the years. The Thompson is also a fan-favorite SMG in the PUBG Mobile franchise. According to the rumors, the PPSH41 will also get a mythic version in the upcoming season.

Along with Thompson, the Kilo141 assault rifle will also be added to the game. The Kilo is a well-known assault rifle from the Modern Warfare series and has long been a meta weapon in Warzone. COD Mobile players can expect the Kilo141 to provide tough competition to the M13 and Type-25 once it is added to the game.

PPSH41 is known to be a very consistent SMG with fast fire rate. It is also a meta weapon in the currently running Call of Duty Vanguard and since it is a WWII themed title, the new season of COD Mobile might also pull off the same look and feel.

The year-long reset for the game is expected to take place mid-January 2022.

