3 best loadouts for COD Mobile (ranked)

Every new season, COD Mobile introduces several updates that either bring in new weapons or enhance the quality of weapons. This practice has made the game's ranked mode more competitive than before.

Since loadouts in COD Mobile are made before the matches begin, it becomes crucial that players balance them between speed, accuracy, and stability, along with operator skills.

What are the three best loadouts for COD Mobile ranked matches?

1) Holger 26

The Holger 26 is a light machine gun (LMG) added a few months back. However, the weapon has made its way amongst the best firearms due to its hybrid nature, where COD users can switch between the AR and LMG modes.

The Holger 26 is a weapon that can adapt itself for fights over any range. Below is a look at its best loadout:

Laser: OWC Laser-Tactical

OWC Laser-Tactical Stock: YKM Combat Stock

YKM Combat Stock Underbarrel: Strike Foregrip

Strike Foregrip Ammunition: Holger-26k Double-Stack Carbine Mag

Holger-26k Double-Stack Carbine Mag Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

2) AS VAL

The AS VAL has been in COD Mobile for a long time and has been buffed a couple of times. This gun is a beast of a weapon tailormade for short-range and mid-range fights as it requires only four bullets to kill an enemy.

However, its recoil can be hard to handle in long-range fights, but that can be mastered with practice.

Barrel: MIP 200mm Mid-Range Barrel

MIP 200mm Mid-Range Barrel Stock: OWC Skeleton Stock

OWC Skeleton Stock Laser: OWC Laser-Tactical

OWC Laser-Tactical Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Ammunition: 30 Round Magazine

3) AK 117

The AK 117 has been present since the beginning of COD Mobile. Previously, gamers used this weapon to grab nukes in ranked mode matches.

Those who have set the AK 117 in their loadouts have a chance of performing better than most others, as the gun possesses a low recoil, decent range, and solid firing rate.

Barrel: OWC Marksman

OWC Marksman Stock: Does not require any Stock

Does not require any Stock Laser: OWC Laser-Tactical

OWC Laser-Tactical Underbarrel: Strike Foregrip

Strike Foregrip Ammunition: 40 Round Extended Magazine

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's views. Players can have their individual choices while choosing loadouts for ranked matches in COD Mobile.

Edited by Ravi Iyer