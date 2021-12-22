5 most popular COD Mobile YouTubers of 2021

COD Mobile is the mobile version of the popular battle royale game on PC, Call of Duty (COD). The mobile version, too, has gained popularity much like its counterpart on PCs and consoles. Activision has introduced several new modes, rewards, and features over various updates that have captivated the community.

However, the increase in the game's popularity has to be credited greatly to various streamers and content creators on YouTube and other platforms who provide great entertainment to viewers. While the game has grown leaps and bounds recently, there are a few YouTubers who have become very influential within the mobile gaming industry.

5 COD Mobile YouTubers who have achieved immense popularity in 2021

1) iFerg

Luke "iFerg" Fergie is reportedly the most popular COD Mobile YouTuber with an impressive subscriber base of 2.36 million. iFerg is also a part of the Tribe Gaming esports organization, and was formerly a player of Cloud9 Esports. Known for his stunning gameplay and insane skill, iFerg has won several tournaments as an active FPS gamer.

Along with COD Mobile, iFerg also plays Rules of Survival and Cyber Hunter.

2) Yanrique

Yanrique Wright is a professional COD Mobile content creator on YouTube. The Jamaican gamer is best known for his funny commentary and great gun skills in his montage videos, currently boasting a considerable subscriber base of 1.3 million.

Apart from streaming and entertaining his audience, he also provides them with valuable news and updates of the popular game. Yanrique even streams the similar PUBG Mobile frequently.

3) Anonymous YT

The enigmatic Anonymous YT is yet to reveal himself to his fans and the community. Being one of the most popular COD Mobile YouTubers in the world, the American content creator has over 861K subscribers on the streaming platform. He is renowned for his 'Tips & Tricks' videos where he acts as a pioneer, sharing lesser known details about the game.

4) Bobby Plays

Bobby Buckets will end 2021 with over 772k subscribers on his main channel, Bobby Plays, and 155k on his second channel, Bobby Plays Streams. His COD Mobile videos and streams are full of fun content, clearly a major reason for his immense popularity.

Bobby is also known for his insightful commentary and reviews on tournament matches.

5) Jokesta

COD Mobile players and fans across the world will definitely know Jokesta for his dedicated grinding and jaw-dropping skills in the game. Generally seen at the top of the global leaderboards in the game, Jokesta's YouTube channel has over 541K subscribers, making him one of the most popular YouTubers of COD Mobile.

Jokesta's gameplay videos act as inspiration for many up-and-coming content creators and professional players.

Edited by Atul S