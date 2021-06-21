iFerg's COD Mobile ID, in-game stats, earnings, streaming details, and more

iFerg, also known as Luke Fergie, is the most followed COD Mobile streamer and content creator on YouTube. Ferg is 21-years-old Irish native. He is currently a part of the mobile Esports organization Tribe Gaming with Hawksnest and Godzly, both COD Mobile content creators.

iFerg has uploaded 1292 videos to his main channel and has 2.12 million subscribers. He also has several other YouTube channels for different kinds of uploads, like clips, streaming, and gameplay. All of his content is tied to COD Mobile.

However, Ferg did not start his YouTube career with COD Mobile. He joined the platform in 2012, and his first uploaded a Clash Royale video. Ferg was also a competitive player back in the day. He competed in Rules of Survival tournaments for Cloud 9.

He released some RoS content on his YouTube, which made him somewhat popular. But it was not until he started to routinely upload COD Mobile content that his main channel took off.

iFerg's COD Mobile ID, device and statistics

iFerg keeps changing his in-game ID so people do not recognize him in ranked or public matches. Most popular streamers do this so that they do not get stream sniped by their opponents.

iFerg's in-game profile

iFerg plays on an iPad and is relatively famous in the community for smashing his iPads in times of rage. Below is a compilation of all the times the COD Mobile streamer took out his anger on the device.

iFerg's in-game stats are currently hidden, but players can use his official UID to view his profile and stats.

iFerg UID: 6741328539029078017

iFerg's earnings and streaming details

According to Statsmash, Ferg's YouTube channel is worth $2.2 million as of May 2021.

Below are all the channels that iFerg uploads to and his social media handles:

