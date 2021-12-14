COD Mobile Season 11 release date, time, features, and more

COD Mobile, like its Battle Royale counterparts PUBG Mobile and Free Fire, brings in updates at periodic intervals to keep the game fresh. With Season 10 coming to an end, Season 11 has been announced and is on the verge of being released.

It will bring in several new modes and rewards as well as a new theme. However, before the COD Mobile update is released, here's everything you need to know about what's included in the patch.

COD Mobile Season 11 to bring back a popular map, and more

Release date and time

Season 11 of COD Mobile will bring in the Final Snow theme for players to finish off the year with. Final Snow will go live on December 16, 2021 at 4:00 pm PT, which translates to December 17, 2021 at 5:30 am IST.

Reintroduction of Icebreaker map

First seen in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, the Icebreaker map will be reintroduced in COD Mobile Season 11. Due to its large size, it became an instant hit among players back in 2018, and its icy landscape will once again be dotted with players following the new COD Mobile update.

Final Snow Battle Pass

Season 11 of COD Mobile will introduce the Final Snow Battle Pass, which will bring in several new and exclusive rewards. As in past seasons, Season 11's base version of the Battle Pass (BP) is priced at 220 CP while the Battle Pass bundle is available at 520 CP, instantly unlocking 12 ranks.

The free BP items include the UL736 – Polar Light, the Sticker – Royal Rule, the Warm Plaid camo series, and more. Whereas the bundle rewards include the PKM — Boru, the KN-44 — Frosted Spikes, the MSMC — Deceitful Deity, the Echo — Tasty Treat, and more.

New mode: Snow Scuffle

Snow Scuffle is a new mode set to be introduced in COD Mobile. Players who are experienced in Kill Confirmed mode will find Snow Scuffle relatively easy. Players have to slay enemies and collect the dropped snowballs. Wins will be confirmed once the required number of snowballs is deposited.

Undead Siege: Nightmare mode

The new Nighmare mode is finally arriving with the Season 11 update. Nightmare mode introduces tougher enemies, new Legendary tier turrets, and the addition of cranked zombies late in the matches, making the mode exciting.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Season 11 update will also introduce a new themed event, Ho-Ho Hot Drops, as well as new seasonal challenges and events that will be live once the update is deployed.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee