3 best ways to get CP in COD Mobile in 2021

COD Mobile is the mobile version of the famous PC game - Call Of Duty. Since its release in 2019, COD Mobile has risen through the ranks and has become a competitor of games like Battlegrounds Mobile India and Free Fire.

Like BGMI and Free Fire, COD Mobile also has an in-game currency known as CP that enables players to buy gun skins, outfits, and Battle Pass. Hence, players should know how to obtain CP for COD Mobile.

Three best ways to get CP in COD Mobile in 2021

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Earning COD Points through Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most traditional and trusted ways. This can be done by using the option of Google Play balance to earn CP in COD Mobile. This process is free of cost.

Although various other GPT applications are renowned for their frequent surveys, Google Opinion Rewards remains a reliable platform. Players are given simple surveys and upon completion of those, they can earn money, which they can use to buy CP in-game.

2) Look out for giveaways

Giveaway is another easy way to get CP points in COD Mobile. Giveaways are free and players of COD Mobile often seek out such events. Players can get weapon blueprints, various gears, operators, and free CP points through the giveaways.

These giveaways are often held on discord servers with many members or streamers on YouTube, Twitch, or LOCO. However, giveaways don't always guarantee players winning CP, depending on a particular player's luck.

3) Codashop

This process is not free. However, spending money once can reportedly become the most hassle-free way to earn CP in COD Mobile. All Seasonal Battle Passes in COD Mobile come at around ₹220, obtained with CP. Each Battle season provides enough CP to buy the next one.

Codashop is amongst the most reliable websites in the world for in-game payments. Not only does Codashop provide discounts while buying CP for the game, but it also provides a few extra CPs while buying a bundle from Codashop using online wallets or UPI.

Note: This article is based on the author's views. There are several websites to get CP for COD Mobile. However, using them is totally at the player's discretion.

