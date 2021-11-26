5 best free Battle Royale games like COD Mobile for 4 GB RAM Android (2021)

Developed by TiMi Studio Group and published by Activision, COD Mobile was released in 2019. With more than 270 million downloads worldwide in a year, the game became a crowd puller.

However, with other Battle Royale genre games emerging on the scene, players on Android have begun to search for alternatives to the game.

Best free Battle Royale alternatives for COD Mobile for 4 GB RAM Android

1) Garena Free Fire

Developed and published by Garena, Free Fire is amongst the first Battle Royale mobile games to appear on the Google Play Store. Since its release, the game has become the most popular mobile game worldwide, resulting in it being awarded as the "Best mobile game of the year" at Esports awards 2021.

With a download file size of 777MB, any 4GB Android device player can play the game. Classic Battle Royale matches and Rush Hour modes will be liked by players searching for free CODM alternatives.

2) Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, developed by Krafton Inc. BGMI is among the country's most beloved games with over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

COD Mobile players willing to become mobile Esports athletes can download this free game and enjoy it. Players will relate the TDM and Classic Battle Royale match modes to that of COD Mobile.

3) PUBG New State

PUBG New State is probably the game closest to COD Mobile. Released on November 11, PUBG New State is known for its ultra-realistic graphics and futuristic elements.

Similarities in the game lobby, movements, gameplay, vehicles, weapons, grenade features, and drone features can make a player feel almost like playing CODM. With a 1.4 GB download file size on Android, the game is one of the best free alternatives to CODM.

4) World War Heroes: WW2

World War Heroes: WW2 is a free-to-play game available on the Google Play store. Developed by Azur Interactive Games Limited, World War Heroes: WW2 has many game modes similar to COD Mobile.

The TDM mode and the "Last Man Standing" Deathmatch mode of this game make it a great alternative to CODM. With a size of 1.2 GB, a player with an Android device of 4GB can play this game without hassle.

5) Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground

Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground can be an alternative to CODM for players who want to play Battle Royale games but lack a proper device with high RAM. This game is easy to play, and its cartoonish graphics make the game funny and interesting at the same time.

Although the game is nowhere close to COD Mobile, it can be played as a Battle Royale alternative.

Note: This article is in no particular order and reflects the author's views.

